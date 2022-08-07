Senate PASSES Biden-backed $740billion reconciliation bill with no Republican support

The Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, a $740 billion bill in climate change and health care spending that is the result of months of talks within the Democratic Party.

No Republican legislature signed the bill, although Democrats were able to pass it by a simple majority through the budget-alignment process.

Vice President Kamala Harris cast the decisive vote in the evenly divided chamber as Democrats erupted into applause at the end of their 16-hour session.

A visibly emotional Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took to the Senate floor to thank everyone from Congressional staff to the Capitol cafeteria staff for helping with the effort, and said, “You’ll tell your grandkids you were here. ‘

It’s a big win for the Democrats’ agenda, whose prospects for the approaching midterm elections had looked bleak for months.

Lawmakers had been debating the package since 11pm on Saturday and continued until late afternoon on Sunday without stopping.

But Republicans have accused Democrats of misleading the American public with the name of the legislation, claiming it won’t help skyrocketing inflation and citing a study saying it could raise taxes on every income category.

GOP Sen. Florida’s Rick Scott called the bill a “war on seniors” during an interview on CBS News’ Face The Nation, claiming it would increase Medicare costs.

“Right now, this bill should actually be called the War Against Seniors Act. I mean, this is a war on Medicare. If you’re watching this. This is a $280 billion cut in Medicare,” Scott said.

Meanwhile, Connecticut Democrat Senator Chris Coons admitted on ABC News this week that the bill could take “a year or more” to reduce inflation.

“But look… for the last five weeks in a row we have seen gas prices fall week after week,” defended Coons.

The bill passed 50-50 with an amendment from GOP Senator John Thune – who did not vote for the final package

Vice President Kamala Harris Casts the Decisive Vote in the Equally Divided Senate

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer now leads Democrats through the hour-long vote-a-rama process after finally reaching a deal on a budget bill with West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin

“Yes, inflation is higher than it should be, but we just got a robust job count, more than 500,000 jobs created in the last month. Unemployment is the lowest in my life. And I think we have a strong economy, a strong recovery ahead.’

Host Margaret Brennan interrupted Scott during his CBS interview when he claimed, “Medicare is going to get busted and there will be seniors who won’t get life-saving drugs.”

“Reducing the cost of Medicare isn’t the same as benefits, though, you know that,” Brennan said.

Scott replied, “Margaret, $280 billion would have been spent. It was expected to be issued. It is not published now. And the pharmaceutical companies that would do more research will not be able to spend the money on research.’

The climate change and health care bill, which includes about $433 billion in new spending, came about in secret talks between Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and West Virginia Democrat Senator Joe Manchin.

The final bill passed with an amendment by Senate GOP Whip John Thune that would make exceptions to the minimum 15 percent corporate tax rate.

Earlier on Sunday, Senate Republicans successfully forced Democrats to remove a provision in their package that would have capped the price of insulin for all Americans to just $35.

Senators voted in the US Capitol from Saturday night to Sunday morning on dozens of amendments to the Democrats’ spending bill, in a lengthy process known as a vote-a-rama.

Democrats had left the insulin cap in the bill, despite the Senate MP’s ruling that it violates the rules of the budget-alignment process by which the legislation is passed.

Republicans put forward a point of order on Sunday and forced a floor-wide vote on whether or not to overrule the MP.

The measure ultimately fell three votes below the required threshold of 60 votes. Forty-three lawmakers voted to lower the price cap.

“3 GOP votes are enough to limit insulin to $35,” Progressive Rep. Ruben Gallego on Twitter and regretted the defeat.

“The sad thing is that the GOP could have voted yes to this amendment and voted no to the whole bill and people would have affordable insulin. But let’s face it, they just wanted to be assholes.”

The seven Republican senators who voted to keep the insulin cap are: Susan Collins, Josh Hawley, Cindy Hyde-Smith, John Kennedy, Bill Cassidy, Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan.

“Republicans just blocked us from capping the price of insulin for all Americans to $35 a month,” Democrat Senator Kirsten Gillibrand wrote on Twitter. “We’ve already seen far too many people risk their lives and health by rationing insulin they can’t afford. It is unscrupulous that we allow this tragedy to continue.’