Senate Passes $280 Billion Industrial Policy Bill to Counter China
WASHINGTON — The Senate on Wednesday passed a sizable $280 billion bill aimed at building America’s manufacturing and technology edge to counter China, and in an overwhelming bipartisan vote embraces the most significant government intervention in industrial policy in decades.
The legislation reflected a remarkable and rare consensus in an otherwise polarized Congress in favor of forging a long-term strategy to tackle the country’s growing geopolitical rivalry with Beijing, aimed at investing federal money in cutting-edge technologies and innovations to drive industrial growth. , technological and military strength.
It was a lopsided 64-33 bipartisan vote, with 17 Republicans in favor. The margin illustrated how commercial and military competition with Beijing — as well as the promise of thousands of new American jobs — has dramatically changed longstanding party orthodoxy, creating a consensus between Republicans who had once avoided government intervention in the markets and Democrats who had resisted companies. with federal generosity.
“No government of any country — even a strong country like ours — can afford to sit on the sidelines,” New York Democrat Chuck Schumer, Sen. Chuck Schumer, said in a statement. an interview. “I think it’s a sea change that will stay.”
The legislation will then be considered by the House, where it is expected to pass with some Republican support. President Biden, who has supported the package for more than a year, could sign it as early as this week.
The bill, a convergence of economic and national security policies, would provide $52 billion in subsidies and additional tax credits for companies that manufacture chips in the United States. It would also add $200 billion in scientific research, especially into artificial intelligence, robotics, quantum computing and a range of other technologies.
The passage was the culmination of a years-long effort that, according to Mr. Schumer, began at the Senate gym in 2019 when he approached Indiana Republican Senator Todd Young with the idea. Mr. Young, a fellow Chinese hawk, had previously worked with Democrats on foreign policy.
In the end, it was only made possible by an unlikely clash of factors: a pandemic that exposed the costs of a global semiconductor shortage, heavy chip industry lobbying, Mr. Young’s persistence in urging his colleagues to break with party orthodoxy. and support the bill and Mr. Schumer’s ascent to the top job in the Senate.
Many senators, including Republicans, saw the legislation as a critical step to bolster U.S. semiconductor manufacturing capabilities at a time when the nation has become dangerously dependent on foreign countries — especially an increasingly vulnerable Taiwan — for advanced chips.
Read more about Asia-US relations
A phalanx of former President Donald J. Trump’s national security advisers, from HR McMaster to Mike Pompeo, came out in support of the legislation and helped Republican lawmakers argue that voting for the bill would be a sufficiently aggressive move.
Mr. Schumer said it was not too difficult to gather votes from Democrats, who are generally less averse to government spending. “But it’s to their credit that 17 Republicans, including McConnell, came in and said, ‘This is an expense we should be doing.'”
The legislation, known in Washington for an ever-changing carousel of lofty-sounding names, has defied easy definition. At over 1,000 pages, it is simultaneously a research and development account, a short-term and long-term jobs account, a manufacturing account, and a semiconductor account.
The first draft, written by Mr. Schumer and Mr. Young, was known as the Endless Frontier Act, a reference to the historical report from 1945 commissioned by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to ask how the federal government could advance scientific progress and manpower.
“New frontiers of the mind lie before us, and if they are pioneered with the same vision, daring and zeal with which we waged this war,” wrote Mr. Roosevelt at the time, “we can have a fuller and more fruitful work and a fuller and more fruitful life. .”
The enactment of the legislation is considered a critical step to bolster U.S. semiconductor capabilities at a time when the share of modern manufacturing capacity in the United States has plummeted to 12 percent. That has left the nation increasingly dependent on foreign countries amid a chip shortage that has sent shockwaves through the global supply chain.
The subsidies to chip companies were expected to immediately create tens of thousands of jobs, with manufacturers pledging to build new factories or expand existing ones in Ohio, Texas, Arizona, Idaho and New York.
The bill also aims to create long-term research and development and manufacturing jobs, with facilities aimed at building worker pipelines – through labor development grants and other programs – concentrated in once thriving industrial hubs eroded by corporate offshoring.
In an interview, Mr. Young described the legislation as an attempt to equip American workers hurt by globalization with jobs in advanced sectors that would also help reduce the country’s dependence on China.
“These technologies are key to our national security,” said Mr. young. “We give ordinary Americans the opportunity, for example when it comes to chip production, to play a meaningful role not only in supporting their families, but also in leveraging our creativity, talents and hard work. to win the 21st century.”
The bill is expected to pave the way for the construction of factories across the country, creating an estimated tens of thousands of jobs.
Chip makers have lobbied heavily and often blatantly for the subsidies in recent months, vocally threatening to put their resources into building factories abroad like Germany or Singapore if Congress didn’t quickly agree to shower them with federal money to run in. to stay in the United States. States.
Most senators, especially those representing states watched by chip companies, saw those efforts as a reason to pass the legislation quickly. But they especially infuriated Senator Bernie Sanders, independent of Vermont, who bluntly and often accused the affluent executives of such companies of bringing down Congress.
“To make more profit, these companies took government money and used it to ship high-paying jobs abroad,” said Mr. Sanders. “As a reward for that bad behavior, the same companies are now lining up to receive a huge taxpayer to undo the damage they’ve done.”
Several times during the bill’s lifespan, it seemed doomed to collapse or drastically downsize, watering down long-term strategic policies and leaving only the most commercially and politically urgent measure, the $52 billion in subsidies to chip companies. . .
The bill appeared in jeopardy late last month after Kentucky Republican Senator Mitch McConnell announced he would not let it pass if Senate Democrats change their social policy and tax plan, the centerpiece of Mr Biden’s domestic agenda. , would continue to promote.
In a private conversation, Mr. Young asked Mr. McConnell to reconsider.
mr. McConnell “saw the short-term value proposition, and quite frankly, how critical it is to get the chips legislation funded,” recalled Mr. Young.
But with McConnell’s position uncertain and other Republicans refusing to support the move, Schumer decided last week to force a quick vote on semiconductor subsidies, leaving open the possibility of sidelining the broader bill.
That led to a last-minute effort by Mr. Young to gain the support of enough Republicans — at least 15, Mr. Schumer had told him — to restore critical investments in manufacturing and technology. For days, Mr. Young and his allies worked on the phones trying to win over Republicans, stressing the law’s importance to national security and the opportunities it could bring to their states.
Prior to the final vote at a private party lunch on Tuesday, Mr. Schumer gave his members their own pitch.
“This bill will have one of the biggest and most far-reaching implications for America we’ve ever had,” Schumer told Democratic senators. “Many of your grandchildren will have high paying jobs because of the vote you are taking.”