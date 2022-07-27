Senate Passes $280 Billion Industrial Policy Bill to Counter China

Many senators, including Republicans, saw the legislation as a critical step to bolster U.S. semiconductor manufacturing capabilities at a time when the nation has become dangerously dependent on foreign countries — especially an increasingly vulnerable Taiwan — for advanced chips.

A phalanx of former President Donald J. Trump’s national security advisers, from HR McMaster to Mike Pompeo, came out in support of the legislation and helped Republican lawmakers argue that voting for the bill would be a sufficiently aggressive move.

Mr. Schumer said it was not too difficult to gather votes from Democrats, who are generally less averse to government spending. “But it’s to their credit that 17 Republicans, including McConnell, came in and said, ‘This is an expense we should be doing.'”

The legislation, known in Washington for an ever-changing carousel of lofty-sounding names, has defied easy definition. At over 1,000 pages, it is simultaneously a research and development account, a short-term and long-term jobs account, a manufacturing account, and a semiconductor account.

The first draft, written by Mr. Schumer and Mr. Young, was known as the Endless Frontier Act, a reference to the historical report from 1945 commissioned by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to ask how the federal government could advance scientific progress and manpower.

“New frontiers of the mind lie before us, and if they are pioneered with the same vision, daring and zeal with which we waged this war,” wrote Mr. Roosevelt at the time, “we can have a fuller and more fruitful work and a fuller and more fruitful life. .”