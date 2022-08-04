WASHINGTON — The Senate on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a treaty that would expand NATO into Finland and Sweden, with Republicans and Democrats joining forces to pave the way for one of the alliance’s most significant expansions in decades amid of Russia’s ongoing attack on Ukraine.

The vote was 95 to 1, with only Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley opposing the move. The one-sided count, which far exceeds the two-thirds support needed to approve a treaty, underscored the two-pronged appetite for a more muscular Western military alliance, even amid threats from Russian officials that Sweden and Finland would retaliate. would face if they became members of NATO.

“The membership of Finland and Sweden will further strengthen NATO, and is all the more urgent given Russia’s aggression, given Putin’s immoral and unjustified war in Ukraine,” said New York Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer, the leader of the United Nations. majority. “Putin strengthens the NATO alliance, and nothing shows it better” than the senate approval of the pact.