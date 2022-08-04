Senate Overwhelmingly Votes to Add Sweden and Finland to NATO
WASHINGTON — The Senate on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a treaty that would expand NATO into Finland and Sweden, with Republicans and Democrats joining forces to pave the way for one of the alliance’s most significant expansions in decades amid of Russia’s ongoing attack on Ukraine.
The vote was 95 to 1, with only Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley opposing the move. The one-sided count, which far exceeds the two-thirds support needed to approve a treaty, underscored the two-pronged appetite for a more muscular Western military alliance, even amid threats from Russian officials that Sweden and Finland would retaliate. would face if they became members of NATO.
“The membership of Finland and Sweden will further strengthen NATO, and is all the more urgent given Russia’s aggression, given Putin’s immoral and unjustified war in Ukraine,” said New York Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer, the leader of the United Nations. majority. “Putin strengthens the NATO alliance, and nothing shows it better” than the senate approval of the pact.
All 30 current members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization must ratify the accession of the two countries. Twenty-two countries have already done so, but just two weeks ago, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to block Finland’s and Sweden’s accession applications, prolonging the process.
Still, the United States’ approval is a crucial step, and the vote was a triumph for President Biden. It was a vindication of his drive to rally Western allies to face Putin’s relentless campaign in Ukraine and a step toward fulfilling his promise as a presidential candidate to restore alliances that had deteriorated during the Trump era. deteriorated and the role of the United States in protecting democracy around the world.
“This historic vote sends an important signal of the continued bipartisan US commitment to NATO and to ensure that our alliance is ready to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow,” Mr Biden said in a statement. adding that he looked forward to welcoming “two strong democracies with very capable militaries, to the largest defensive alliance in history.”
Democrats argued that adding Sweden and Finland to NATO would reduce the burden on the United States and the wider alliance.
“More than ever, it is crystal clear that NATO plays a vital role in the security of the United States and as a bulwark in protecting peace and democracies around the world,” said Senator Bob Menendez, New Jersey Democrat and president of the United States. Committee on Foreign Relations.
“Seventy years ago, democratic nations of Europe and the United States came together to defend the liberty, liberty and individual rights of their citizens against the threat of a militarized Soviet Union,” continued Mr. Menendez. “Now – as then – the defensive alliance serves as a bulwark of stability and the rule of law for the peoples of its member states.”
The ballot also reflected a striking rejection by Republicans of the “America First” philosophy espoused by President Donald J. Trump, who openly despised NATO and US commitments to international organizations.
Some Republicans in the Senate have watched with alarm as a growing number of their colleagues, eager to emulate Mr Trump and appeal to his supporters, have taken anti-interventionist stances that conflict with their party’s traditionally aggressive stance. Even when Mr. Trump occupied the White House, foreign policy was one of the few areas where Republicans dared challenge him.
Wednesday’s overwhelming result — with just one defector — was one of the strongest rejections yet of that isolationist worldview. Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul voted in attendance.
Few Republicans balked at the idea of making a mutual defense pact with a country that shares an 800-mile border with Russia, arguing instead that it would strengthen the alliance.
The vote came a day after Republicans in the House gathered around California Democrat Speaker Nancy Pelosi — one of their most bitter political opponents — for ignoring the Chinese government’s warnings and traveling to Taiwan. That support, and Wednesday’s resounding vote, contrasted sharply with Republicans’ battles with Democrats over domestic policy.
It also marked the success of a concerted effort by Kentucky Republican and minority leader Senator Mitch McConnell, who had long pushed against anti-interventionist tension in his party but launched a particularly aggressive effort in recent months to gain public support. rally for the kind of assertive military presence abroad once considered Republican orthodoxy.
Determined to show the world that Mr. Trump’s views on military aid and alliances had no hold on Senate Republicans, the Republican leader traveled to Ukraine, Sweden and Finland in May.
Mr McConnell argued that both Sweden and Finland would be able to bear their share of the defense burden in an effort to address a concern often expressed by conservatives about joining the alliance. And he had argued to members that “even closer cooperation” with the two nations would help the United States counter China, another argument advanced by Republicans who argued that the US should move its defense assets from Europe to Asia.
“Their accession will make NATO stronger and America safer,” McConnell said in a speech from the Senate floor on Wednesday. “If a senator finds a justifiable excuse to vote no, I wish him the best of luck.”
Only Mr Hawley, who is widely regarded as an aspiring presidential candidate in 2024, voted against the treaty, write in an opinion article that “long-term expansion of NATO would almost certainly mean more US troops in Europe.”
“In the face of this grim reality, we must choose,” said Mr. hawley. “We need to do less in Europe (and elsewhere) to prioritize China and Asia.”
The four other Republican senators widely believed to have presidential aspirations—Ted Cruz of Texas, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Tim Scott of South Carolina, and Marco Rubio of Florida—all voted in favor of the expansion.
In a brief interview, Mr Cruz called NATO “the most successful military alliance in modern history” and said that “acquiring serious additional military capabilities” would only strengthen it.
and mr. Cotton took to the Senate floor before the vote Wednesday afternoon to deliver a point-by-point argument against the treaty’s opponents, labeling them “alarming and retarded.”
“Some critics say America shouldn’t promise to protect countries halfway around the world,” said Mr. cotton. “But these critics are seven decades late. We are already bound by a treaty to defend more than two dozen countries in Europe.”
The “real question today,” he said, “is whether adding two capable and strong nations to our mutual defense pact will make us stronger or weaker.”
Only the Senate has the power to consider and approve treaties. Last month, as a show of solidarity, the House passed a non-binding resolution in support of Finland’s and Sweden’s accession to NATO, by 394 votes to 18.