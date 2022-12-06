Senate Minority Leader pushes back on Trump’s flippant remarks about suspending the US Constitution

<!–

In another split with Donald Trump, Kentucky Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday denounced Trump’s recent inflammatory post to “end” the Constitution.

“Let me say, anyone who is seeking the presidency and thinks that the Constitution can be suspended or not enforced in any way, it seems to me very difficult to be sworn in as President of the United States,” McConnell said Tuesday in the Senate. .

Twice in two weeks, McConnell was forced to open his weekly press conference to preemptively respond to questions about Trump’s conduct. Last week it was at a Trump dinner meeting with white nationalist Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

In conversation with CNNthe Senate’s top Republican doubled down on his disapproval of the 45th president’s flippant remarks about one of America’s top documents governing the legislative, judicial and executive branches.

“What I’m saying is it would be pretty hard to be sworn in as president if you’re not willing to uphold the Constitution,” McConnell replied.

Kentucky Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slams Trump’s social media post about ‘terminating’ the Constitution in the Senate on Tuesday

Donald Trump posted to TruthSocial about potentially “terminating” the Constitution in voter fraud cases on Saturday, causing consternation among some GOP figures

The White House continues to force the GOP to denounce their only declared 2024 presidential candidate: Trump.

“Every president and congressman swears to ‘defend’ the Constitution of the United States,” said White House spokesman Andrew Bates.

“Asking members of Congress to reconfirm their oaths of office and uphold the Constitution should not be difficult. Congressional Republicans should do so immediately, rather than repeatedly refusing to answer the most basic question.”

Both the House and Senate returned to Capitol Hill on Monday to wrap up the legislative session for the year, only for the GOP to go on the defensive against Trump’s comment — again.

While Republicans have not been quick to denounce Trump as a candidate for the 2024 election, several senior Republicans have said they support the Constitution.

When reading Trump’s post on social media Word for word, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana said, “Obviously, I’m a big supporter of the Constitution.”

“Besides the Bible, it is the most important document in the history of the world,” he added.

Mike Pence, Trump’s former vice president and potential candidate for the White House, said in South Carolina on Tuesday: “I think anyone who holds public office, anyone who aspires to hold public office or holds public office again , make it clear that they will support and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Trump is pictured announcing his third bid for the White House in Mar-a-Lago last month. He faces strong opposition from some of his fellow Republicans, but is still a strong contender for the GOP nomination

Trump loyalist and House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, who hopes to be elected the next Speaker of the House, declined to comment when asked by reporters on the Hill.

The Kentucky Republican and Trump have not spoken since McConnell agreed to the Electoral College count for Biden in late 2020. Still, McConnell dodged the question of whether he could support Trump if he becomes the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nominee.