Senate G.O.P. Campaign Arm Slashes TV Ad Buys in Three States
The Republicans’ Senate Senate campaign committee has cut television advertising reservations in three critical battlefield states for the fall, a likely sign of financial trouble en route to the peak of the 2022 midterm election season.
The National Republican Senatorial Committee has cut more than $5 million in Pennsylvania, including the Philadelphia media market reservations, according to two media tracking sources.
Reservations in Wisconsin, in the Madison and Green Bay markets, have also been cut, by more than $2 million. And in Arizona, all reservations have been canceled after Sept. 30 in Phoenix and Tucson, the state’s only two major media markets, representing about $2 million more.
About $10 million has been canceled so far, but it was unclear whether the reservation shifts had been completed as of Monday afternoon.
The states where ad reservations have been canceled are the settings for three of the country’s most competitive Senate games.
In a statement, Chris Hartline, the NRSC’s communications director, said, “Nothing has changed in our commitment to winning in all of our target states.”
Mr. Hartline added that the committee had issued “earlier than ever before to help our candidates get their message out and define Democrats for their radical agenda. We have been creative in the way we spend our money and will continue to ensure that every dollar spent by the NRSC is done in the most efficient and effective way.”
The party committee, which went into effect July with $28.5 million in the bank, has millions more set aside in other battlefield states.
A person familiar with the committee’s schedule said some of the money saved by canceling reservations now would eventually be used to rebook ad time in coordination with Senate campaigns, which would help save the dollars. of the group further because candidates are entitled to lower advertising prices. Some of the new reservations may come as early as Monday.