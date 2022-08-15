Senate G.O.P. Campaign Arm Slashes TV Ad Buys in Three States

The Republicans’ Senate Senate campaign committee has cut television advertising reservations in three critical battlefield states for the fall, a likely sign of financial trouble en route to the peak of the 2022 midterm election season.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee has cut more than $5 million in Pennsylvania, including the Philadelphia media market reservations, according to two media tracking sources.

Reservations in Wisconsin, in the Madison and Green Bay markets, have also been cut, by more than $2 million. And in Arizona, all reservations have been canceled after Sept. 30 in Phoenix and Tucson, the state’s only two major media markets, representing about $2 million more.