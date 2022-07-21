Senate Democrats introduce bill to federally decriminalize and tax marijuana

Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday introduced a bill that would federally decriminalize marijuana and allow states to make their own rules for the cannabis industry.

The bill finally got to cannabis advocates and days after Biden announced at a July 16 press conference, “I don’t think anyone should be in jail for using marijuana. We’re working on the crime law now.”

Biden was asked if he would “keep on his campaign promise” to release from prison all those incarcerated for pot convictions. The president has repeatedly said he is not in favor of full legalization.

Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Schumer first proposed a pot bill more than a year ago, but didn’t release a text until Thursday. The legislation, called the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, has a slim chance of getting through the Senate, but parts of the bill could find their way into other packages that have a chance of passing before the end of the year.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has set up a hearing for next week titled “Decriminalization of Cannabis at the Federal Level: Necessary Steps to Address Past Harm.”

The legislation encompasses priorities pursued by Democrats and Republicans: It slashes federal cannabis-related records and provides funding for law enforcement to fight illegal cannabis production.

Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday introduced a bill that would federally decriminalize marijuana and allow states to make their own rules for the cannabis industry.

The legislation includes priorities pursued by Democrats and Republicans: It removes federal cannabis-related records and sets up funding for law enforcement to fight illegal cannabis production

It would require the Department of Transportation to research and develop a standard for driving with reduced marijuana and restrict marketing the drug to minors. It would also establish grant programs for small business owners looking to enter the market, especially those from areas hit by harsh drug laws in the past.

Marijuana legalization has become extremely popular over the past decade – 19 states now allow 21 and older to enjoy the drug, and 37 states have medical marijuana programs.

Some proponents have expressed frustration at the Biden administration’s slow moves on marijuana. Earlier this month, Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Ed Markey, Kirsten Gillibrand, Corey Booker and Wyden sent the government a letter urging them to declassify marijuana as a Schedule 1 drug, similar to marijuana. Others have called on him to pardon every federal inmate for nonviolent marijuana crimes.

According to a Gallup poll, 7 in 10 Americans are in favor of full legalization of marijuana.

The bill’s road into the Senate would require not only courting 10 Republicans, but also a number of Democrats who have signaled to Politico that they are not on board. A bill called the SAFE Banking Act is likely to be passed by the end of the year and would allow banks to partner with companies in the cannabis industry.

In December, the House of Representatives passed the Marijuana Reinvestment and Disposal Act, which has a different regulatory and tax structure than the Senate bill. The Senate never passed the bill.