Senate approves Finland and Sweden joining NATO

The Senate voted by a broad bipartisan majority to add Sweden and Finland to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The vote was 95-1-1: Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., voted no to the measure, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., voted in attendance.

When submitting their NATO application after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the two historically neutral nations would bring NATO membership to 32 nations, but they will have to gain unanimous approval from all other countries. So far, 22 votes have been voted in favour.

The Scandinavian countries ran into trouble with Turkey, which initially opposed accession and has not yet voted on a resolution to do so.

Turkey insisted that Sweden and Finland first follow a list of demands: to waive support for a Kurdish militant group in Syria, to extradite people suspected of terrorism by Ankara and to lift an embargo on arms exports to Turkey. The three countries signed a deal at the end of June that should pave the way for Turkey’s approval.

Hawley has long advocated reducing the number of troops in Europe to shift to an Asia-focused strategy. Paul had tabled an amendment that would have reiterated that Article 5 of the NATO charter cannot replace Congress’s ability to declare war, but it failed 10-87.

Senators did pass an amendment that underlined that all NATO members must spend at least two percent of their gross domestic product on defense and 20 percent of their defense budget on key equipment, including research and development.

Hawley had argued in an op-ed for The National Interest that the US should focus more on the threat from China than on expanding its alliance with European countries.

“Our foreign policy should be about protecting the United States, our freedom, our people and our way of life, and expanding NATO in my opinion wouldn’t,” Hawley said on the Senate floor ahead of the vote. . “What I am advocating is a return to a classically nationalist approach to foreign policy … grounded in the interests of our nation and in the reality of the world as it is, not as we would like it to be.”

Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas took a veiled shot at Hawley on the Senate floor earlier Wednesday.

“How can one disagree?” Cotton asked on the Senate floor of the addition of Sweden and Finland. “After all, the last countries to join NATO – Montenegro and North Macedonia – were each approved by the Senate with just two ‘no’ votes.”

“It would indeed be strange if a senator who voted to admit Montenegro or North Macedonia to NATO would turn around and deny Finland and Sweden membership,” he noted.

“I’d like to hear the defense of such a curious voice,” Cotton said with palpable sarcasm.

Hawley voted to add Montenegro and North Macedonia to the alliance in 2019.

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky, issued his own warning to potential no votes ahead of the final count: “If a senator is looking for a defensible excuse to vote ‘no’, I wish them the best of luck.” ‘, he said. “This is a slam dunk for national security that deserves unanimous bipartisan support.”