Senate Advances Expansive Industrial Policy Bill to Counter China
WASHINGTON — The Senate on Tuesday proposed passing a comprehensive industrial policy bill to counter China’s technological and manufacturing dominance, and voted to advance legislation that includes more than $52 billion in subsidies for companies building semiconductors in the world. United States.
The 64-to-32 vote was an important step in a years-long, two-pronged effort to forge a long-term US strategy to compete with China through massive investments in domestic manufacturing and scientific research and development that seemed to sputter in recent weeks.
Seventeen Republicans voted in favor of the bill, breaking with their party’s long-standing skepticism about government intervention in the markets and instead claiming a more activist role was needed to strengthen national security and help American companies compete. with an emerging geopolitical rival.
“With this bill, we will reawaken the spirit of discovery, innovation and optimism that has made America the envy of the world,” said New York Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer, who co-wrote the bill.
The enactment of the legislation, which could happen as early as this week, is seen as a critical step to bolster U.S. semiconductor capabilities at a time when the share of modern manufacturing capacity in the United States has fallen to 12 percent. That has left the nation increasingly dependent on foreign countries amid a chip shortage that has sent shockwaves through the global supply chain.
The bill, for which chip makers have lobbied heavily, is expected to pave the way for new factories to be built across the country and an estimated tens of thousands of jobs.
In Ohio, a politically competitive state, it should mean Intel will build as many as eight factories instead of two at its Licking County location, adding more jobs at the factory and giving a significant boost to the construction and engineering industries. steel industry. Similar stories are expected to play out in Texas, Arizona, Idaho and New York, as chip companies build new sites or expand existing factories.
The bill would also allow about $250 billion for research and development of critical technologies. Written by a New Yorker and a Midwesterner—Mr. Schumer and Indiana Republican Senator Todd Young—it seeks to focus that investment in once-thriving industrial hubs to revitalize communities eroded by corporate offshoring. .
In addition to the $100 billion approval over five years for the National Science Foundation, the legislation establishes a new technology directorate responsible for ensuring that advances in basic research are applied to real-world technologies.
Those measures appear to be a belated response to Beijing’s “Made in China 2025” project, a key element of President Xi Jinping’s strategy to master critical technologies and make China independent from the West.
8 signs the economy is losing steam
Worrying prospects. Amid persistently high inflation, rising consumer prices and falling spending, the US economy is showing clear signs of slowing down, fueling concerns about a possible recession. Here are eight other measures that point to problems ahead:
Like “Made in China”, the legislation focuses on semiconductors as a core technology, but also invests billions in research and development of technologies for the future. The list was well known: artificial intelligence, robotics, quantum computing, battery technology, biotechnology and other areas that seem essential for future competitiveness.
It also stipulates that chip makers receiving the federal funds and tax subsidies provided by the legislation may not expand existing factories or build new ones in countries such as China and Russia in an effort to curtail advanced chip production in countries that pose a national security concern. .
President Biden himself tried to give the bill a final push by convening a virtual conference with business leaders and union leaders Monday to highlight the benefits of the legislation. The president, who is recovering from Covid-19 and beamed in via video from the White House residence where he is isolating, said the move was critical to keeping the United States the most economically competitive nation in the world.
“The CHIPS Act will increase the country’s competitiveness and our technological edge,” he said. “Congress needs to pass this bill as soon as possible so it gets to my desk and we can sign it and get to work.”
Few lawmakers objected, citing the urgency to bolster the country’s chip manufacturing capabilities and reduce reliance on semiconductors from abroad, especially Taiwan.
Senator Bernie Sanders, independent of Vermont, was the only lawmaker to consult with Democrats to oppose the bill. He argued that chip companies’ extensive lobbying campaign, in which they threatened to take their business abroad if Congress did not pass the legislation, amounted to “extortion.”
“Industrial policy for me means cooperation between the government and the private sector,” said Mr Sanders. “It doesn’t mean that the government is providing huge amounts of corporate welfare to profitable companies without getting anything in return.”
Understanding inflation and how it affects you
The vote was something of a comeback for ambitious legislation, which just weeks ago appeared to risk being reduced to a one-time injection — albeit a massive one — of federal funds into a single, few-constrained industry. That would have been a final blow to efforts to enact long-term forward-looking legislation to counter China.
The first headwinds came as legislation made its way through the Senate, when lawmakers crammed it with parochial projects in an effort to gain wider support, significantly increasing its size.
Both Democrats and Republicans in the House protested, arguing that the Senate bill was too prescriptive in determining what technologies to invest in. Rather than pass a parallel version, the House passed a series of discrete science and technology laws.
It wasn’t until eight months later that the House Democrats pushed through a broader version similar to the Senate bill, with a predominantly partisan vote supported by only one Republican, set up a negotiation to resolve disputes between the two chambers. Discussions were extensive, including 107 lawmakers – 20 percent of all members of Congress – charged with compromise on more than 1,100 independent measures in trade, foreign relations and industrial policy to be reconciled, while they were beset by an onslaught of lobbying industry players.
By the time the group first met in May — eleven months after the Senate first passed its bill — chip executives and their allies in the auto, medical and defense industries had become apprehensive about when and whether their federal incentives would be released. would become reality.
By June, the frustration of the chip makers turned to public cheers as executives pointed out that European countries as well as Japan, India and South Korea had already approved similar subsidies while Congress was bickering. They threatened to take their company to other countries, where it is generally 25 to 50 percent cheaper to build facilities than in the United States.
Lawmakers, spurred on by members of Mr. Biden’s cabinet, listened, and Mr. Schumer quickly passed a narrow version of the legislation targeting the subsidies and tax credits for chip manufacturers.
But a last-minute effort by Mr. Young to restore critical investments in manufacturing and technology was successful after gaining the support of 15 of his Republican colleagues. Mr. Schumer agreed to add those elements back.
Also tucked into the legislation was a $19 million authorization to address threats to the Supreme Court.
Peter Bakker and David E. Sanger reporting contributed.