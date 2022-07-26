Senate Advances Expansive Industrial Policy Bill to Counter China

Those measures appear to be a belated response to Beijing’s “Made in China 2025” project, a key element of President Xi Jinping’s strategy to master critical technologies and make China independent from the West.

8 signs the economy is losing steam Map 1 of 9 Worrying prospects. Amid persistently high inflation, rising consumer prices and falling spending, the US economy is showing clear signs of slowing down, fueling concerns about a possible recession. Here are eight other measures that point to problems ahead: Consumer confidence. In June, the University of Michigan survey of consumer confidence hit its lowest level in its 70-year history, with nearly half of respondents saying inflation is affecting their living standards. The housing market. Demand for real estate has declined and construction of new homes is slowing down. These trends could continue as interest rates rise and real estate companies, including Compass and Redfin, have laid off workers in anticipation of a downturn in the housing market. Buyer. A commodity that analysts see as a measure of sentiment about the global economy — due to its widespread use in buildings, automobiles and other products — copper has fallen more than 20 percent since January, reaching a 17-month low on July 1. . Oil. Crude oil prices have risen this year, in part due to supply constraints caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but lately they have begun to falter as investors worry about growth. The bond market. Long-term government bond yields have fallen below short-term yields, an unusual event that traders refer to as a yield curve inversion. It suggests that bond investors expect an economic slowdown.

Like “Made in China”, the legislation focuses on semiconductors as a core technology, but also invests billions in research and development of technologies for the future. The list was well known: artificial intelligence, robotics, quantum computing, battery technology, biotechnology and other areas that seem essential for future competitiveness.

It also stipulates that chip makers receiving the federal funds and tax subsidies provided by the legislation may not expand existing factories or build new ones in countries such as China and Russia in an effort to curtail advanced chip production in countries that pose a national security concern. .

President Biden himself tried to give the bill a final push by convening a virtual conference with business leaders and union leaders Monday to highlight the benefits of the legislation. The president, who is recovering from Covid-19 and beamed in via video from the White House residence where he is isolating, said the move was critical to keeping the United States the most economically competitive nation in the world.

“The CHIPS Act will increase the country’s competitiveness and our technological edge,” he said. “Congress needs to pass this bill as soon as possible so it gets to my desk and we can sign it and get to work.”

Few lawmakers objected, citing the urgency to bolster the country’s chip manufacturing capabilities and reduce reliance on semiconductors from abroad, especially Taiwan.