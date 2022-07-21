Sen. Ted Cruz blasts Joe Biden’s ‘absurd’ refusal to ease entry restrictions for Novak Djokovic

Ted Cruz has rejected President Joe Biden’s refusal to ease Covid-19 entry restrictions for non-US citizens who see unvaccinated tennis champion, Novak Djokovic, banned from participating in this year’s US Open.

Exclusive to DailyMail.com, Senator Cruz captivated the growing controversy with the blunt demand, “Let Novak play Djokovic.”

Cruz, 51, is one of many high-profile Republicans who are pushing the president for continuing restrictions that prevent unvaccinated non-US citizens from entering the country.

Speaking to DailyMail.com, the cohort branded the ban “absurd” and accused Biden of “pressing for a perpetual pandemic” in an effort to control Americans’ lives.

Their comments come as the White House confirms that Biden, 79, has contracted Covid himself and is experiencing mild symptoms.

They also come after the United States Tennis Association (USTA) reaffirmed its position that while it has no specific vaccine requirements, it “will respect the U.S. government’s position regarding travel in the country for unvaccinated non-U.S. citizens.” ‘.

Senator Ted Cruz, 51, is one of many Republicans to berate Joe Biden for continuing restrictions that prevent unvaccinated foreigners from entering the country

Tennis star Novak Djokovic has repeatedly made it clear that he will not take the vaccine and therefore will not be allowed entry into the US and therefore cannot participate in the US Open

That statement basically dashed any hopes of participation that Djokovic had harbored.

Why Novak Djokovic Can’t Play at the US Open Although the US Open, the country’s largest annual tennis event, does not have a vaccination mandate, they follow the rules set by the United States government. The US still bans travel to the country for foreigners who do not get vaccinated. However, it no longer requires travelers to test negative for Covid. “The US Open does not have a vaccination mandate for players, but it will respect the US government’s position regarding travel to the country for unvaccinated non-US citizens,” the tournament said in a statement. Djokovic remains the most prominent player to refuse the shot.

Instead, the 35-year-old who has just won Wimbledon for the fourth time is banned from the tournament, despite the fact that the USTA’s own view would have welcomed an unvaccinated American player to play.

More than 17,000 fans have signed an online petition calling on the U.S. government to allow Djokovic to participate in the two-week tournament that begins August 29.

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, 70, told DailyMail.com: “It is absurd that Novak Djokovic is not allowed to enter the US. No one should ever be punished, directly or indirectly, for failing to vaccinate.’

The senator accused Biden of prolonging the pandemic in an effort to maintain control of the electorate.

She said: “The left has realized that when Covid is over, they will lose control of Americans’ lives. That’s why Joe Biden and Anthony Fauci are pushing for an eternal pandemic.”

US Congresswoman Buddy Carter, 64, was also adamant that Djokovic should be allowed to play in the US Open, but pointed out: “He is far from the only victim of this administration’s pseudoscientific vaccine mandates.”

According to the congressman, “60,000 soldiers just saw their pay cut to zero due to their vaccination status and health workers are still subject to this unconstitutional requirement.”

“Whether or not you should get vaccinated is a decision to be made between a patient, their family and their healthcare provider.”

For Congressman Carter of Georgia, the government has “no role” in the process.

Congressman Thomas Massie, 51, of Kentucky, said Biden must “remove this ridiculous mandate.”

According to Massie, “There has never been a moral argument for Covid vaccine mandates, and the scientific argument for Covid vaccine mandates evaporated when we found out it doesn’t even prevent the spread of the virus.”

Congressman Thomas Massie (left), 51, said Biden must “remove this ridiculous mandate.” Congressman Buddy Carter (right), 64, was also adamant that Djokovic would be allowed to play in the US Open

Senator Roger Marshall, 61, said he has always “supported people like Djokovic to choose what’s best for them.” Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, 70, told DailyMail.com: “It is absurd that Novak Djokovic is not allowed to enter the US. No one should ever be punished, directly or indirectly, for failing to vaccinate.”

Senator Roger Marshall, 61, who practiced medicine as an OBGYN for 25 years and served in the military for 7 years, said he has always “supported people like Djokovic to choose what’s best for them.”

He described the decision to ban Djokovic from the US Open as “a disgrace” and pointed out that he is “an extremely healthy person with a low risk of death from Covid”.

‘Simply put,’ he said, ‘it’s not right.’

In addition, Marshall stated that there was “an extremely high chance that he has natural immunity.” [which] time and time again… has proven to be better than the vaccines alone.’

And Senator Rand Paul, 59, echoed Marshall’s sentiments, praising Djokovic for his “heroic stance for medical freedom” and condemning Biden for “banning visitors to the US who already have natural immunity.”

Djokovic has also found a vocal supporter in the figure of former tennis pro and sports commentator John McEnroe, 63, who was quick to dismiss the recent ban on games, saying: ‘These politicians are in the way too much… Let’s let that man come in. and play in the US. I mean, come on, this is ridiculous.’

Djokovic infamously broke his racket during his most recent appearance at the US Open in 2021 after his loss to Daniil Medvedev

The Serbian star’s Australian visa was canceled in January 2022, preventing him from participating in the Melbourne Open

More than 17,000 signed a Change.org petition calling on the USTA and leaders in Washington to allow Novak Djokovic to compete

Djokovic was embroiled in a similar controversy earlier this year when Australian immigration officials refused to sanction his entry into the country to play at the Australian Open in January.

The elite player had already arrived in the country when officials sent the Australian Federal Police to deport him back to his home country of Serbia.

Djokovic’s appeal against the decision to grant him a visa was dismissed, while officials apologized for the failed handling of the case.

Djokovic is currently the seventh player in men’s tennis. He has won the Open three times, most recently in 2018. He won 18 other Grand Slam singles titles and the Olympic title in 2008.

In a recent conversation with the BBC, Djokovic confirmed he will not travel to America without the country’s permission, saying: ‘People still think I entered Australia and tried to enter without papers, permission or exemption – it’s not true .

“That’s been proven in the court cases, so I would never go to a country where I didn’t have permission to travel.”

That said, that tennis star admitted, “I want to be in America and anywhere I can play.”

But despite Djokovic’s wishes, his coach, Goran Ivanisevic, has long expressed apparently well-founded pessimism.

In July, Ivanisevic, who won Wimbledon in 2001, told a Croatian news channel that he was more likely to make a comeback at age 50 than Djokovic’s tournament in Queens in August.