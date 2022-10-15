Sen. Leahy out of hospital, plans to return to Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy was released from the hospital Friday and planned to return to Vermont on Saturday for a full schedule of scheduled events, his office said.

Leahy, 82, was hospitalized on Thursday after feeling unwell at his home in McLean, Virginia. As a precaution, he was taken to a hospital in the Washington area for examination and observation.

Leahy was fired after what his office described as a quiet night.

Leahy, the longest-serving senator, is not seeking re-election in November. By the time his term ends in January 2023, Leahy will have served 48 years in the Senate.

In June, Leahy fell and broke his hip. At the time, his staff said he was expected to make a full recovery. In July, he underwent a second hip operation.

Leahy was taken to hospital in January 2021, hours after feeling unwell after he began presiding over former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial. After interrogation, he was sent home.

Leahy is the last of the so-called Watergate babies, the wave of Democrats in Congress elected in 1974 after Republican President Richard Nixon stepped down to avoid impeachment.

