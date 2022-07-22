Seminal Alzheimer’s study may have been manipulated

The data behind the most influential theory about the cause of Alzheimer’s disease may have been ‘manipulated’, a damning scientific probe claims.

Experts fear the supposedly falsified results have misled research over the past 16 years, potentially wasting billions of pounds in funding.

A six-month investigation by ScienceConsidered one of the world’s most respected research journals, it found “shockingly blatant” tampering with results in the landmark 2006 University of Minnesota study.

The article pointed to a particular protein — known as amyloid beta — as the driving force behind Alzheimer’s disease. It was the first substance in brain tissue ever identified that appeared to be behind the memory-destroying effects of the condition.

Published in rival magazine Naturethe study became one of the most highly cited papers on Alzheimer’s disease ever published.

In the past year alone, the US government has spent about £1.3 billion ($1.6 billion) in funding for studies on amyloids. It made up half of the country’s total Alzheimer’s research funding.

But images from the study, in which mice were injected with the protein, appear to have been edited to “better fit a hypothesis,” said Dr Elisabeth Bik, a forensic imaging consultant who was asked to review the data.

Charities today dismissed the “extremely serious” allegations.

But they insisted that the theory itself still holds up, as decades of research have determined that other amyloid proteins are to blame. Even if the original results were falsified, a top expert claimed that “we certainly shouldn’t throw the baby out with the bathwater.”

WHAT IS ALZHEIMER? Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive, degenerative disease of the brain in which the build-up of abnormal proteins causes nerve cells to die. This disrupts the transmitters that transmit messages and causes the brain to shrink. More than 5 million people suffer from the disease in the US, where it is the sixth leading cause of death, and more than 1 million Britons have it. WHAT IS HAPPENING? When brain cells die, the functions they provide are lost. That includes memory, orientation, and the ability to think and reason. The course of the disease is slow and gradual. On average, patients live five to seven years after diagnosis, but some can live ten to 15 years. EARLY SYMPTOMS: Loss of short-term memory

disorientation

Behavioral changes

mood swings

Difficulty handling or calling money LATER SYMPTOMS: Severe amnesia, forgetting close relatives, familiar objects or places

Becoming anxious and frustrated with the inability to understand the world, leading to aggressive behavior

Eventually loses the ability to walk

May have problems eating

The majority ultimately need 24-hour care Source: Alzheimer’s Association

Dr. Matthew Schrag, a neuroscientist at Vanderbilty University in Tennessee, was the first to spot problems with the Nature study.

He noted anomalies in the original images published by Dr. Sylvain Lesné and his team, during another trial of an experimental Alzheimer’s drug.

They had “the potential to mislead an entire field of research,” Dr. Schrag to the US National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Science, the publication of the AAAS — American Association for the Advancement of Science, conducted its own review of the study and found “strong support for Dr. trestle’.

Ms Bik told the magazine: ‘The experimental results obtained may not have been the desired results.

“That data may have been changed to … better fit a hypothesis.”

German psychiatrist Aloiz Alzheimer first identified plaques in the brains of dementia patients in 1906.

A study in the 1980s then suggested that amyloid beta was behind the buildup.

But hundreds of trials over the next 20 years aimed at finally finding a therapy that targets the toxic buildup of proteins in the brain have been unsuccessful.

The theory had lost momentum until the landmark 2006 University of Minnesota paper, which has since become the basis of hundreds of studies.

dr. Dennis Selkoe, a Harvard University neurologist, reviewed the pictures used to prove the effect of amyloid beta on mice in the study and claimed that “there are certainly at least 12 or 15 images that I agree are not other explanation than manipulation.

dr. Sara Imarisio, head of research at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: ‘These allegations are extremely serious.

“While we have not seen all of the published findings that have been questioned, any allegations of scientific misconduct should be investigated and addressed where appropriate.

‘Researchers must be able to rely on the findings of their colleagues so that they can continue to make progress for people with diseases such as dementia.’

She described the amyloid protein as “the core of the most influential theory of how Alzheimer’s disease develops in the brain.”

dr. Imarisio said: “But the research that has been questioned has focused on a very specific type of amyloid.

“These allegations do not detract from the vast majority of knowledge that has been built up over decades of research into the role of this protein in disease.”

Nature is investigating the concerns and will provide an editorial response at a later date.

It read, “In the meantime, readers are advised to exercise caution in using the results reported therein.”

The paper’s authors claim they “still have confidence” that amyloid beta plaques play an important role in Alzheimer’s disease and defend their original findings.

A spokesperson for the University of Minnesota said: “The university will monitor its processes to review the questions raised by any claims.

‘At this time we have no further information to provide.’

dr. Richard Oakley, associate research director at the Alzheimer’s Society, said: The times: ‘There are many types of amyloid that we know contribute to brain cell death in dementia.

“If what is suggested here turns out to be true, we certainly don’t have to throw the baby out with the bathwater.”