Selma Blair takes in standing ovation at 2022 Emmy Awards amid yearslong multiple sclerosis battle

Selma Blair received a standing ovation from the audience at the 2022 Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, amid her courageous years-long battle with multiple sclerosis.

The 50-year-old actress was showered with cheers as she made her way to the center of the stage, told the audience “I’m so, so honoured,” and thanked them with tears in her eyes.

The Cruel Intentions star was the final host of the award show of the evening.

“I’m honored to be here tonight to present the final award for Outstanding Drama Series,” said Blair, who looked stunning in a black Alexander McQueen dress with yellow trims and her blond locks neatly parted to the side.

The Legally Blonde actress, mother of son Arthur, 11, to ex Jason Bleick, went public in 2018 with her diagnosis, which affected her ability to speak and use her left leg. She chronicles her journey in the 2021 documentary Introducing, Selma Blair.

The American Crime Story alumnus on Saturday revealed she will be on the 31st season of Dancing With the Stars along with pro dancer Sasha Farber.

Blair told e! News“I’m so happy, so invigorated by this,” adding that her stint on the series “marks a new chapter in increasing my stamina and truly healing — not just healing, but finding strength and support.”

The Anger Management star told the outlet that she hopes to spread awareness about multiple sclerosis, which affects a person’s brain, spinal cord and optic nerves.

“Kindness and visibility is so important to explore, be curious and expose people to differences in speech or movement,” Blair said. “It’s everyone’s home it resonates with.”

The new season of Dancing With the Stars kicks off on Disney+ on September 19.

Blair said, “I’m honored to be here tonight to present the final award for Outstanding Drama Series,” which was won by Succession

