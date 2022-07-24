Selma Blair sweetly kisses her MS service dog Scout as the duo step out together for a walk in LA

Selma Blair sweetly kissed her service dog Scout as they got out of the car together while she was running errands in Los Angeles.

The 50-year-old actress, who has multiple sclerosis, could be seen crossing a parking lot with Scout’s belt in one hand and her shopping in the other.

She cut a California chic figure in a white T-shirt with a small Nehru collar, tight navy pants and a bright red baseball cap.

Selma took Scout home last December on the advice of her neurologist, she told: People magazine a few months ago.

She noted that her new English Labrador “keep me moving and helped me build stamina” and noted that her son Arthur, 10, “loves knowing Scout is by my side.”

The Cruel Intentions star explained: “It’s a big undertaking, and he’s still young, not yet two, but he’s a great gift. He’s with me all the time.’

She added: ‘If I fall into a big trap, [muscle] spasms or having trouble moving and having to recalibrate can get between my legs, help me get up and balance me. It has given me a lot of independence.’

A few months ago, she got a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Ronald Carlson, 52, who she says attempted to strangle her during an altercation at her Los Angeles home on Feb. 22.

Photos of her taken shortly after the incident showed her – seemingly topless – with her head tilted back and her neck stretched out to reveal what appeared to be red spots along the sides of her neck.

She also appeared to have dark bruises on her throat just below her chin, along with some bloody scratches.

The photos were part of the documents for the actresses’ restraining order.

Blair claimed the incident happened after they recently ended their long-term relationship, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

The star claimed Carlson lunged at her after an argument, then jumped on her body and started strangling her.

The report alleges that Blair was on medication at the time of the alleged attack due to her ongoing illness and told Carlson she was not feeling well.

In his version of events, Carlson claims he was at her house when she asked him to sit with her.

Carlson claims Blair got “angry and hostile” when he refused to sit with her, claiming she got him in the face and said, “Your daughter is a loser.” According to the Los Angeles TimesBlair got angry that he wanted to end their relationship.

Blair has a 10-year-old son, Arthur, who she shares with ex Jason Bleick, while Carlson has a 12-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

Carlson denied the claims and filed a petition for his own restraining order against the actress, which was denied.

Blair has also delved into her alcohol abuse in her recent memoir, Mean Baby, which hit bookshelves on May 17.

In the book, she revealed that she first got drunk when she was just seven years old — even becoming an “expert alcoholic” as a child, share how she would drink alcohol to suppress her anxiety during her school years.

She also detailed the sexual abuse she is past. In an excerpt of the memoir obtained by PeopleBlair described how her alcohol consumption worsened in college – and more than once she was too drunk to stop the men who raped her.

“I was raped several times because I was too drunk to say ‘Please. Stop ‘saying’, she said.

Blair has been sober since 2016 and has worked with a therapist on her trauma.