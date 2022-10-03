Selma Blair reveals she fainted before Dancing with the Stars rehearsal amid chronic MS struggle

<!–

Selma Blair has always been open about her battle with a chronic illness.

And the 50-year-old actress revealed to ET that she once passed out before a Dancing With The Stars rehearsal, due to multiple sclerosis.

“The thing is, I pass out a lot,” she admitted to the publication, adding that her service dog Scout is there in times of need.

Blair explained: ‘It’s part of the reason I have Scout and it doesn’t mean I’m losing consciousness’ [or] it’s a whole ambulance experience.

“It’s something that I lose my sight. Gravity pulls me down and I’m very disoriented and gone for a while.”

She added that her furry companion, who often accompanies her while she’s on the road, “is there to catch me too, you know, making the ground a little closer with his back.”

The mother’s DWTS partner, Sasha Farber, shared that in that particular incident, Selma sent a text explaining that she had passed out but wanted to go ahead with their scheduled rehearsal.

“I’m like, ‘Take the day off, just relax,'” he said. ‘She says, ‘No!’

The duo expected a two-hour rehearsal, but instead Selma persevered and perfected their moves over five hours.

The Legally Blonde star also said of her condition, “It’s just something I have to be honest about, but also know, like, ‘Wait, I actually have this.” It comes and goes.’

Selma’s latest Instagram post is a carousel of behind-the-scenes footage from the dance competition.

She shared with her 3 million followers and captioned the upload, ‘I found friends, family and love when I broke out of prison last night…’, referring to her routine to the song Jailhouse Rock.

The movie star wore a festive black and white sequined mini dress for the song, matching her professional dance partner.

During her performance, she did a cartwheel and split, receiving visible emotion from longtime friend Sarah Michelle Gellar, who watched from the audience.

Positive: Speaking of her experience with the popular and long-running series Blair, Blair said: ‘It’s so heartwarming to see what I think this can do for a lot of people who move or present differently and think they can’t do things’

Speaking about her experience with the popular and long-running series Blair, Blair said: “It’s so heartwarming to see what I think this can do for a lot of people who move or present differently and think they can’t do things.”

She continued, “It’s such a blessing to learn some fluency with dance. It really helps me learn to breathe.

“That’s something I never did right, even before MS, just being a Midwestern girl and never really catch my breath.”

In her and Farber’s next appearance, the blond beauty will be blindfolded, “so we would amplify the sense of the brain’s message,” Farber noted.