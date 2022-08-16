Selma Blair gets to close to former boyfriend David Lyons in LA

<!–

Selma Blair cuddled up with ex-boyfriend David Lyons in Los Angeles on Saturday, sparking rumors that the duo has rekindled their romance after dating in 2019.

The sighting comes just five months after the actress accused her ex-boyfriend Ronald Carlson of assaulting her and calling her a “useless cripple.”

Selma, 50, who is battling multiple sclerosis, and David, a director, showed PDA during their outing this weekend.

Selma lovingly placed her hands on his chest as they huddled together; he had his on her shoulders.

The actress also lovingly played with his hair while staying close to him.

The director later wrapped his arm around Selma’s waist and pulled her toward him.

Selma wore pink pants with a graphic tee, rocking short blonde dyed locks.

David coordinated in a pink T-shirt with jeans for their outing together.

The sighting comes three years after they were briefly dated in 2019, with the sighting on Saturday sparking rumors of a reconciliation.

In March, it was announced that Selma had received a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Ronald Carlson.

The alleged incident took place on Feb. 22, legal documents obtained from TMZ, after they recently ended their long-term relationship.

After an argument, the Cruel Intentions star claims that Carlson, 52, jumped out at her, jumped on her body and started strangling her.

Carlson has denied the claims and has filed a petition for his own restraining order against the actress.

In the legal documents, Blair – who is battling multiple sclerosis – alleges that Carlson “strangled her, smothered her and aggressively shook her head and shoulders” as she lay on her couch.=

The report alleges that Blair was on medication at the time of the alleged attack due to her ongoing illness and told Carlson she was not feeling well.

Carlson had reportedly arrived at Blair’s home to return a television when he reportedly became violent and frustrated with her.

She claims he yelled at her furiously, “You screwed up, you can’t do anything, you can’t love anyone, you’re fucking useless, cripple.”