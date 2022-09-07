Selma Blair calls her cane her ‘dance partner’ as she describes her relationship with the device

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Selma Blair revealed that she calls her cane her “dance partner” when she opened up about her relationship with the device during her battle with multiple sclerosis.

The Cruel Intentions actress, 50, described how the tool has helped her overcome her “compromised” movement after her 2018 diagnosis with the condition.

In an interview with Harper’s BazaarBlair revealed how helpful the tool has been to her in light of her health concerns.

‘That set me free so much’: Selma Blair revealed she called her cane her ‘dance partner’ when she opened up about her relationship with the device during her battle with multiple sclerosis

“Exercise has been so important to me all my life,” she told the magazine. ‘I was a gymnast. I’ve always wanted to be a dancer, but I’ve never had any talent, never even taken a class and then my freedom of movement must be compromised…’

“But then I found the stick and realized how much I could work around it and how much coordination I still had, despite certain glitches. That freed me so much,” she added.

Blair posed with her cane as part of her new campaign with retail giant The Gap.

About photographing her life – ‘imperfections’ and all – she told the publication: ‘I have to be comfortable in my own skin to show other people that there are all these opportunities to present yourself that you feel good about. ‘

Strike a pose: Blair appears in Gap .’s new ICONS campaign

Getting Real: On photographing her life – “imperfections” and all – she told the publication: “I have to be comfortable in my own skin to show other people that there are all these opportunities to present yourself that make you feel good.” feels’

“Fashion was really the thing that made me feel attractive to tell you the truth,” she added. “It made me feel like anything was possible.”

Speaking of fashion, Selma, who once worked at The Gap, has returned to the retail giant to serve as one of the faces of the new ICONS campaign.

‘This makes me so happy. I haven’t been happy with photos or a campaign like this in a while,” she said People.

“For me, Gap is something I really live in and love, and to be included in this… it’s a day I’m really happy to be living in a campaign,” she added.

Totally ripped off: Blair photographed last year during a special screening of Introducing, Selma Blair

Selma also opened up about how her ‘glitches and weaknesses’ have forced her to embrace a more ‘simple’ routine in light of her battle with MS.

“I keep it very simple,” she told the site. “I jump in the pool in the morning to wake myself up. I put on my white tank top and my khaki. And that carries me through the day until I add to it. As I wake up more and more, and when people come into my day, I will put on another piece of jewelry or take my cane instead of my [service] dog, and it just evolves as my day goes on.”

Selma’s beauty routine has also undergone an adjustment. The actress has alopecia, but can hide it by either styling her hair a certain way or wearing a turban.

She also helps develop assistive makeup products that can streamline the process of applying makeup for herself and others.

Fortunately, Selma can look on the bright side when she makes a mistake.

“I’m never ashamed to make big, funny blotto messes,” she told People. ‘I’m just not me anymore. For me, trying now means everything. I used to be a bit snobbish about that.’

At night I look very interesting. I have a turban. I have two sticks. Really, it’s a whole. I don’t mind my eccentricities now.’