Selma Blair, 50, looks sporty in black athleisure as she arrives at Dancing With The Stars rehearsal

Selma Blair looked ready for action on Friday when she was spotted on her way to rehearsals for Dancing With The Stars.

The 50-year-old actress — who is trying her hand at competition despite mobility issues from multiple sclerosis and no dance experience — looked fit in an all-black athletic ensemble as she walked her service dog on a leash.

At her side was Australian-American dance pro Sasha Farber, who will be her partner in the series.

Ready for anything: Selma Blair, 50, rocked a sporty black ensemble as she arrived at Dancing With The Stars rehearsals in Los Angeles on Friday, accompanied by her partner Sasha Farber

Selma showed off her slender arms thanks to her black leotard, which she wore in her tight black leggings.

The Storytelling star completed her look with green, white and black sneakers.

She swept back her short platinum blonde hair to accentuate her stylish aviator sunglasses, and she gave her look some sparkle with a silver luxe wristwatch.

The actress also wore a white paper bag on her arm while holding her dog’s leash in the other.

Back in black: Selma showed off her trimmed arms thanks to her black leotard, which she wore in her tight black leggings. She wore sneakers and walked her service dog

Last minute: In a Zoom chat with Page Six published Friday, Selma revealed with Sasha by her side that she had agreed to Dancing With The Stars just ‘four or five days’ before the entire cast was revealed

Sasha matched her in all black by wearing a button-up shirt with several buttons unbuttoned, exposing his sculpted chest.

He also wore sleek black jeans and black trainers, along with cool round-frame sunglasses.

In a Zoom chat with Page six published Friday, Selma revealed with Sasha by her side that she had agreed to Dancing With The Stars just “four or five days” before the entire cast was revealed.

She admitted she was “terrified” to commit to the program. Although she was concerned about competing after her MS diagnosis, one of her biggest concerns was simply that she had no formal experience on the dance floor.

“There was fear and nerves because I don’t have any experience with dancing like fitting. I could pose as a dancer for maybe two seconds,” she said. “But once I decided and convinced my team that I could do this, that it wouldn’t be too dangerous for me, that I to do this one, [it was OK]. We do these things that we want to find joy in. And then I’m all in.’

It takes two: The Storytelling star admitted she had no formal training as a dancer, but she had realized that Sasha could “help me in general”

Selma, who recently mentioned the stick she sometimes uses as her “dance partner,” told the publication that Sasha became an indispensable support for her.

“You know, once I actually stood up with Sasha and I really realized, “Oh, he can help me in general,” and I’m So excited for camaraderie, for support for people,” she admitted, adding, “I didn’t realize how much I missed that.”

While she may not have danced seriously before, Selma shared earlier this week: Harper’s Bazaar that she found new confidence after realizing that her walking stick could help with her mobility issues.

“Movement has been so important to me all my life. I was a gymnast. I’ve always wanted to be a dancer, but I’ve never had any talent, never even had lessons, and then my freedom of movement must be compromised…” she mused.

“But then I found the stick and realized how much I could work around it and how much coordination I still had, despite certain glitches. That freed me so much,” she added.