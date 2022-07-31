Selling Sunset’s Tina Louise, 41, displays her incredible figure in a blue G-string bikini in Cabo

She is the Australian Instagram model who recently split from Selling Sunset star Brett Oppenheim.

But Tina Louise, 41, looked anything but heartbroken as she posed poolside on Saturday during a sun-filled trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Posting on Instagram, the tattooed blonde took a series of dramatic poses for the camera, raising her arms behind her head and smiling profusely at the sky.

Selling Sunset’s Tina Louise, 41, (pictured) showed off her incredible figure in a blue G-string bikini as she posed poolside in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Saturday

Her dazzling cleavage was fully visible in the barely there triangle bikini top, while her high-cut bottoms left little to the imagination.

She completed her look with a pair of drop earrings and sunglasses.

In her caption, she simply wrote, “Couldn’t decide,” referring to her decision to upload three very similar photos of herself.

It comes after Tina revealed she’s decided to freeze her eggs after her fertility was checked in May.

In a truthful post on Instagram Stories, the model admitted that although she had never wanted children, she was afraid she would change her mind.

‘I did something today. I’m turning 41 this month, so I’ve had my fertility checked,” she captioned a photo of her bandaged arm.

“I’ve never really wanted children, but I’m afraid to change my mind later and miss out on something. So I’ve decided to freeze my eggs.’

Tina was previously in a relationship with Brett Oppenheim of Selling Sunset and even appeared alongside him on the hit reality TV show.

The two went public with their relationship in April last year, but broke up just eight months later.

Brett, 45, confirmed their split during a Q&A with fans in December after being asked if he was single.

“Okay, this question has absolutely nothing to do with real estate, but I’ll answer it. Recently, actually,’ he replied.

According to a report by TMZ in December, the couple broke up after Tina started thinking about possibly having a family.

“We were together for eight months, so it got to a point where I wanted to take the next step in the relationship, and it wasn’t quite there yet,” she told the publication.

She added: “That ended the relationship.”

Brett later thanked Tina for their time together in a heartfelt post on Instagram, insisting they were still friends.

“I’m grateful to you, Tina. For your love, your laughter, your smile and for our lasting friendship,” he wrote.

“Tina is the most sincere…loving…beautiful woman I could have ever dreamed of…with the most breathtaking smile…”

He added: “I will always love her and be her friend.”