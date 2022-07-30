Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn matches her outfit to her black and yellow Lamborghini

Christine Quinn had all eyes on her as she rolled to a Los Angeles gas station Friday afternoon in her bright yellow Lamborghini.

The Selling Sunset star took things up a notch and decided to coordinate the color with her luxury vehicle by slipping her toned figure into a sexy black and yellow outfit.

Christine styled an ab-baring top with slim-fitting lace-up pants and black mesh panels on the thighs.

The pants had a slight flare that partially hid her towering boots.

As for her top half, Christine drew attention to her roomy bust by zipping herself into a cropped top with cone bra details inspired by Madonna.

The real estate agent stuffed her belongings into a black-and-yellow handbag that she carried in the crook of her arm as she walked to a nearby convenience store.

Her wavy blonde hair was parted in the middle and carefully straightened with banged under the ends.

Christine had some designer black tones for her eyes and instead of her signature glamour, she opted for a more natural afternoon makeup look.

Later in the day, Christine traded in her black and yellow wallet for another black designer bag. She also slipped out of her black and yellow heeled boots and into a pair of black boots with neon green stripes.

Though she’s back in LA, Christine recently spent several days demonstrating her bold style on the streets of New York City.

She’s had a busy summer so far, recently returning from a trip to the UK and a tour of the US to promote her book How To Be A Boss B*tch.

Admitting she “don’t know what state or time zone” she’s usually in, the beauty detailed her frantic book tour to The New York Times.

“It’s been a whirlwind. I don’t know what city I’m in, what state, what time zone. No idea,” she told the publication.

Christine recently partnered with husband Christian Richard to start their own real estate agency RealOpen.

The company allows anyone to buy a home using cryptocurrency, the first company of its kind to do so — and the pair have big plans to take it higher.

Christine and Christian welcomed their first child, a son named Christian, last May.

The couple in love made the decision to grow their family less than two years after their marriage.