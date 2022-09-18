Selling Sunset star Vanessa Villela weds Nick Hardy during a ‘magical’ ceremony in San Diego

Selling Sunset star Vanessa Villela married Nick Hardy earlier this month in a “magical” and intimate ceremony at The Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, California, just five miles from the Pacific Ocean.

For the epic celebration the lovebirds told brides Wanting to be “intimate yet grand,” the 44-year-old reality star sported three looks, including a stunning Galia Lahav strapless ball gown, a floor-length veil and a tiara.

Speaking about their vision for their big day, the Mexican-American actress and groom, 43, said they aspired to “create something that would amaze people, just like” their “fairytale love story.”

The broker broke the news to her 865,000 Instagram followers by sharing a slideshow of dreamy snaps from her wedding, which she spent September 3 with their 69 loved ones.

Seeing Villela in her dress, Hardy looked tearful as he placed a hand on his chest and stared at his enchanting bride walking down the aisle as the strings played Pachelbel’s traditional Canon in D.

“When I turned around and saw Vanessa walking down the aisle for the first time, I was blown away,” he admitted. “I felt like I was going to pass out. It was beautiful. Thanks to Adrian, my best man, I didn’t fall.’

The couple read to each other heartfelt vows they had written themselves as they stood outside under arches decorated with white flowers.

Looking back, there was only one hiccup ‘when the rings were requested’ and ‘no one knew who had them’.

Finally, the page boy, who is responsible for the safe arrival of the wedding rings at the altar, revealed that he had them.

After saying “I do” and kissing the bride, they released a white dove into the air.

After setting off cold fireworks during their grand entrance, they surprised guests with videos and photos during their relationship on a “giant LED screen” in the reception area.

“We wanted our guests to be surrounded by the romance between us,” explains the couple, who had their first dance on “Because You Loved Me.”

Gorgeous: At this point she slipped into a form-fitting dress from Charbel Karam Haute Couture

At this point, she slipped into a form-fitting dress from Charbel Karam Haute Couture.

Villela and Hardy met online as brides while he lived in England and she in Los Angeles.

“It was an instant great connection that we felt and after three months of beautiful friendship we met in person in Mexico. It’s been a fairytale ever since,” she told Brides.