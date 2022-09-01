Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan puts on leggy display in gray-blue dress while out in Los Angeles

<!–

Emma Hernan showed off her long legs in a form-fitting blue-grey dress in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The Selling Sunset star, 30, wore the small piece with a plunging neckline and the dress ended at her knees.

She wore tall, matching stiletto heels and a matching bag slung over her right shoulder.

The reality TV personality let her long, wavy blonde locks fall to mid-back.

Her slender arms hung at her sides, one hand resting firmly on her right hip.

She wore small black sunglasses to protect her eyes from the harsh California sun.

Hernan’s appearance came just a few weeks after it was reported that Christine Quinn would not be returning to Selling Sunset for the upcoming season.

Insiders told TMZ that Quinn, 33, will work on other modeling and real estate endeavors.

She struck a deal with IMG Models and is taking modeling jobs and making personal appearances at fashion industry events, sources told TMZ.

Quinn also works with RealOpen, her husband Christian’s real estate company.

Hernan was asked about Quinn’s departure from the series outside The Oppenheim Group’s Los Angeles office after the news broke, to which she said, “I’ve heard about that… we’ll see what happens.”

Asked if she thought Quinn’s departure would negatively affect the series, Hernan told TMZ, “I think the show is doing really, really well — we’ve got a lot of great people.”