Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith showcases her fit frame in a colorful bikini on tropical getaway

Amanza Smith showed off her toned physique while wearing a striking two-piece swimsuit in new snaps she uploaded to her Instagram stories on Tuesday.

The Selling Sunset star, 46, called the photo series “Life imitating art!” as the mother of two mimicked poses from different statues around a tropical location she visited.

The TV personality recently split from Dutch footballer, Ryan Babel and was revealed to Us weekly last December that she is ‘unfortunately’ single.

The luxury realtor opted for a sequined strapless bikini top in shades of purple, pink and blue, along with turquoise bottoms.

Her short dark brown locks were smoothed in a chic style and completed her look with a dainty necklace.

Amanza chose to explore the location in a tropical destination and posed for numerous photos posing next to statues while copying the poses.

One photo showed the reality star posing with one hand on her hip, with her left leg slightly bent. She looked at the horizon, just as the statue did.

In another snap, the TV personality humorously mimicked a smaller statue placed indoors near a staircase. She hilariously grabbed a few strands of her hair and pulled them forward to match the statue’s head.

“Life imitates art,” she wrote in a caption. Amanza also tagged Selling Sunset co-star Chrisshell Stause and her current partner, Australian singer G Flip, writing, “Why are we the same?!” followed by a smiling face and red heart emojis.

The TV personality, who was previously married to professional NFL player Ralph Brown, also came across two large-scale statues in what appears to be a hotel lobby.

The beauty appeared to be enjoying a relaxing getaway and shared a message to enthusiastically welcome the new year.

‘It is real! Ready for 2023! Wishing everyone perfect health, hearts filled with love and kindness, and whatever else you crazy people wish for! See you 2022!’ she wrote out her 1.1 million followers and also uploaded a montage of photos from last year.

Amanza recently opened up on DailyMail.com about her fitness routine, revealing, “I try to work out when I can (and have time), which can be difficult, I like boxing and I eat healthy and try to keep a good balance with myself. .’

The talented broker added: “I train when I can. It can sometimes be difficult with filming, the kids and everyday life to find the time, but when I do I like to train hard.’

Last December, the TV personality confirmed that Us weekly that she was “unfortunately” single during an interview on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet.

The media star and Dutch footballer, Ryan Babel, had been in a relationship for about three years when they went their separate ways at the end of November 2022. She explained that she did not disclose her romance because they were in a long-distance relationship and both had children of their own.

At the time of the break, Amanza’s representative had informed The American sun“She’s single right now.”

A source told the publication, “They were preparing to go public with a whole photoshoot of them together a few months ago, but life got in the way and their schedules didn’t match.”

The insider added, “They found it difficult to make a long-distance relationship work, especially since Amanza has the kids full-time and her career is in Los Angeles.”

Speaking to Us Weekly in August last year, Amanza revealed that before their split, Ryan had met her fellow members of Selling Sunset. “Everyone on the cast knows him and has met him. He’s been spending time with Jason [Oppenheim] and the boys and everybody,” added later, “Everyone loves him.”

The beauty was previously married to NFL player Ralph Brown, from 2010 until their divorce in 2012. They share two children together, daughter Noah, 11, and son Barker, 10, whom she has full custody of after no contact with the sports. star since September 2019.

She told Us Weekly last month that her ex-husband was “definitely not in the picture.”

“I probably wouldn’t have signed up for a reality show if I’d known that was going to happen. However, I hadn’t [done Selling Sunset]then our lives would look very different.’

