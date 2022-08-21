Selling Sunset producers scrambling to find new ‘villain’ after Christine Quinn departure

<!–

Selling Sunset producers are reportedly looking for a new villain to join the cast following the departure of fan-favorite Christine Quinn.

Quinn has been the go-to bad girl since the start of the Netflix reality series in 2019 and has reigned supreme for the past five seasons.

But with her sudden departure ahead of season six and seven production, sources told TMZ that producers are eyeing three ladies to fill Quinn’s shoes.

Role to be filled: Selling Sunset producers are reportedly racing to fill the vacant villain following the departure of cast member Christine Quinn. Sources tell TMZ Chelsea Lazkani may be the leading candidate to take over the bad girl role

Frontrunner Chelsea Lazkani, 29, joined the show in season five and was especially linked with Quinn, 33. With her Quinn connection in mind, the producers are reportedly looking for her for the villain role.

The publication reports that executives approached the British-Nigerian real estate agent in June about the transition when they realized Quinn would not be returning to the series.

“Our sources say producers understand that Chelsea, a British real estate agent who joined the show in season five, has big shoes to fill here…

Bonded: Frontrunner Chelsea Lazkani, 29, joined the show in season five and had a strong bond with Quinn, 33. Keeping her Quinn connection in mind, producers are reportedly looking to her for the villain role

Some of the other cast members to be considered for the bad girl role are newcomers Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young, who will make their debut in season six.

Those sources say there’s a possibility producers will look to one or both to become the next Christine if Chelsea doesn’t make it.”

Netflix renewed the real estate show for a sixth and seventh season in late June, so the hunt has been going on for a few months now.

It was TMZ that broke the story that Quinn had come to a mutual agreement with the producers to leave Selling Sunset so she could move on to other projects, including a contract with IMG Models.

Playing the part: Bre Tiesi, 31, would be one of three cast members in the running to take over the reality series’ would-be villain

Playing the part: Another newcomer, Nicole Young, 37, would also be up for the bad girl role

Last Thursday, Jason Oppenheim, the president and founder of The Oppenheim Group in downtown Selling Sunset, told TMZ that he isn’t stressed or too concerned about Quinn leaving the company and the show.

“We have such a strong team and two new really strong women. I’m not worried that seasons six and seven are our best,” he said of her departure, referring to newcomers Tiesi and Young. “I already feel like they’re going to be our best.”

But that doesn’t mean producers feel that same security in the wake of Quinn’s departure from the show.

Shooting for the sixth season only started last week, so it’s too early to know if producers have their villain in place.

Selling Sunset, which follows a group of agents as they navigate their personal and professional lives, first premiered on Netflix in March 2019.