Seller exploits gun-buyback loophole with help of 3D printer

ALBANY, NY (AP) — New York’s Attorney General has changed the rules of a state gun buyback program after a participant abused the system by using a 3D printer to make bulk firearms parts that he then handed in for $21,000 to gift cards.

The seller, who identified himself by a pseudonym, said he had traveled from West Virginia to a gun buyback in Utica, New York, on Aug. 27 to take advantage of a loophole — and to demonstrate that buybacks were futile. is in an age of printable weapons.

In the repurchase, he surrendered 60 printed auto sears, small devices that can convert firearms into fully automatic weapons. Under the buyback rules, organized by Attorney General Letitia James’s office and the city police, which entitled him to $350 for each of the printed volumes, including a $100 bounty, because they were considered “ghost guns” without serial numbers.

The seller, who declined to give his real name, said in an email to The Associated Press Monday that the prospect of making money was attractive, but that the main reason he entered the buyback was to get a message. to send.

He called the idea of ​​buybacks “ridiculously stupid,” adding that “the people running this event are horribly ignorant about guns, gun crime, and gun regulation laws.”

James’s office said it responded to the exploited loophole by giving repurchase personnel more discretion to determine the value of weapons that are surrendered, and by setting a standard that all 3D-printed weapons accepted by the program , must be capable of being fired more than once.

The new rules came into effect on Sept. 17, when the attorney general’s office staged a weapons buyback in the Syracuse suburb of Camillus.

“It is shameful that this individual has exploited a program that has successfully taken thousands of weapons off the streets to protect our communities from gun violence,” James’s office said in a statement.

Buybacks are a popular way for government officials to get guns off the street, usually with the promise of no questions asked, and amnesty for anyone who turns in an illegal weapon.

Some firearms submitted in those programs are legally owned. Others are ceded by people who are not allowed to possess weapons or surrender weapons that have been illegally altered.

The rule change by James comes as state and federal officials try to deal with the proliferation of ghost weapons. President Joe Biden announced in April changes to the definition of a firearm under federal law to include unfinished parts, including those made by 3D printers.

The New York Attorney General’s Office has been organizing buybacks since 2013. James recently warned that ghost weapons are fueling an “epidemic of gun violence” and sees buybacks as part of the solution, as do police forces in Syracuse and elsewhere.

“We’ve been working with local law enforcement across the state to recover more than 3,500 guns, and one person’s greedy behavior won’t stop us fighting for public safety for all New Yorkers,” her office said.

PART: