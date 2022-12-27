Selfish British backpackers leave a pile of rubbish on Bondi Beach

Onlookers filmed the shocking moment when a group of cheeky tourists vandalized Australia’s most iconic beach while celebrating Christmas.

Thousands packed Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday to bask in the 80-plus degree Celsius sun, drawing the biggest Christmas Day crowd in years.

Towards the end of the day, the festivities turned sour for a surprised beachgoer who saw a group of tourists leaving, leaving their pile of rubbish on the sand for someone else to clean up.

The images titled “Dirty Basterds on Bondi Beach” show the group in Santa hats walking down the ramp onto the boardwalk, where several bins are visible just yards away.

The camera then zooms in on the mess that was left behind.

A group of beachgoers were filmed leaving Bondi Beach moments after they allegedly left their rubbish on the sand.

“They just left and what they left behind,” the man says.

‘Come on guys, pick it up! Just do it!’

A second clip shows the abandoned rubbish left behind by ‘unclean animals’.

“I hope to see them again one day,” says the man.

He uploaded the videos to TikTok, which have since amassed nearly 50,000 combined views.

He claimed the group were British tourists.

“They were from the UK because I told them to pick it up but I didn’t want to argue,” the man wrote in the comments.

The rest of the group was seen packing up their belongings before leaving the mess behind.

The litterbugs’ actions upset viewers online.

‘It’s not good behavior, if someone chooses Australia as their homeland, respect it, respect the laws of the country. Respect the culture,’ commented one in a video.

Another added: “That’s why I stopped living in Bondi, it’s full of too many tourists during the summer and none of them care.”

A third wrote: “It’s not hard to pick up after themselves.”

Bondi wasn’t the only Sydney beach to be vandalized by revelers on Christmas Day.

Nearby Bronte was turned into a dump with bottles, boxes, bags, abandoned clothing, underwear, discarded belongings and even drug paraphernalia strewn across much of the grassy area.

It took more than a day for municipal cleaners to return Bronte to pristine condition, despite locals pitching in to help.

Waverley Council threatens tougher action against bathers who leave their rubbish

Beachgoers also vandalized nearby Bronte Beach (pictured) on Christmas Day with underpants, T-shirts, backpacks, bags of chips and shopping bags strewn across the reserve.

‘Keeping our public open spaces free and available for all to enjoy is a quintessential Australian value. But it also means that those who enjoy these wonderful places have a responsibility to do the right thing,” Waverley Mayor Paula Masselos wrote on Facebook.

‘The Council allocated additional resources, as well as the police, to keep the place in good repair and to keep people safe while having fun. This destruction of our public spaces is not okay.

The mayor has promised much tougher action against bed bugs during Australia Day celebrations next month.

“I will be speaking with our police, rangers, other officers and councils, to see what we can do to deal with this type of situation,” he told the outlet. Sydney Morning Herald.

‘It may be that we need to put up even more patrols. Could be police. But that doesn’t stop [the problem of] what to do with all the leftover trash. There are several options, some more draconian than others.