Selfie Generation costs the US economy $800bn a year

Americans’ vanity costs the country’s economy more than $800 billion a year, a shocking new report finds.

A report from Harvard University shows that the high costs are a result of dissatisfaction with their bodies many have and that what some consider to be “appearance-based discrimination” has become a huge expense for the US.

Losses in productivity and increased pressure on employers, families and the government from these apparent concerns cost $84 billion a year, the report finds.

Damage to one’s well-being caused by unhappiness with one’s appearance — which is linked to anxiety, suicide, eating disorders, substance abuse and smoking — costs the economy $221 billion a year.

These problems primarily affect women, with women losing 58 percent of the $305 billion directly related to body dissatisfaction.

The report, which was conducted as part of the Dove Self-Esteem Project, also linked $501 billion in annual losses to appearance-based discrimination.

This includes discrimination based on race, weight, skin color and hair texture or style.

Researchers, who published their findings on Tuesdayanalyzed the degree of body dissatisfaction and related problems in the population, and then estimated to what extent these problems could impair one’s productivity or lead to financial loss.

Damage to a person’s well-being caused by physical problems costs the country’s economy nearly a quarter of a billion dollars a year.

In all, the report estimates that about 45 million Americans suffer from physical dissatisfaction — or just under 15 percent of the population.

Low self-esteem and body image problems have been linked to increased rates of mental illness such as depression and anxiety, find studies.

A person suffering from these mental illnesses is generally less productive.

The American Psychiatric Association estimates that unresolved symptoms of depression make an employee 35 percent less productive than his colleagues.

Depression and anxiety are also linked to substance abuse such as drugs and alcohol – further harm a person’s overall productivityaccording to studies.

Up to nine percent of Americans will also suffer from an eating disorder in their lifetime, mainly caused by dissatisfaction with the appearance of the body, the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders reports.

People who suffer from these problems require more treatment from medical professionals, putting pressure on the health care system.

They are also less productive at work and can put a strain on their families and other individuals in their lives because of their problems.

These economic costs leave the U.S. economy about $84 billion short each year, the report suggests.

Women suffer more than their male peers, eating $177 billion, or 58 percent, of the total cost.

Researchers also warn of high costs associated with appearance-based discrimination, with productivity losses due to hiring discrimination, incarceration rates and other life outcomes costing $269 billion each year.

This is caused by the fact that people who are considered ‘unappealing’ by typical standards are less likely to be hired for a job.

A 2019 report found that hiring companies are 45 percent less likely to hire a person considered obese.

Losses in general well-being related to discrimination also cost about $233 billion a year.

About 20 percent of Americans — or 66 million — are victims of discrimination based on appearance, the study estimates.

Almost two-thirds of those who experience the discrimination are women.

One of those women is Ashton, 14, who told Dove that a doctor had told her that “a fat kid is a dead adult.”

“It was the first time I ever felt, ‘oh my god, am I ugly?'” said the overweight teen.

“I wish I could put a pair of scissors on my body and tear everything out, because if I didn’t, I’d never feel perfect, I’d never feel beautiful.”

Pennie, 19, told Dove that she was bullied at school for being overweight, which caused her mental distress.

“I was told in eighth grade that if she looked like me, she would kill herself,” she said.

She said social media made the bullying she experienced worse and that she hated “everything” about herself.

“I felt like I wasn’t pretty enough to be loved by anyone.”