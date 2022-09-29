Self-proclaimed incel who harassed women pepper spraying them charged multiple California hate crime

A self-proclaimed ‘incel’ has been accused of pepper-spraying women in a series of hate attacks he filmed in Southern California.

Johnny Deven Young, 25, of Anaheim, near Los Angeles, faces multiple charges including assault and unlawful use of tear gas with enhancements for using a deadly weapon and hate crimes, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office. .

Prosecutors said Young posted videos of himself pepper-spraying and harassing women online and declared himself to be a so-called “incel,” a member of an online community of men who call themselves involuntary celibate and express their anger against women.

Young was suspected of confronting female victims outside bars in Costa Mesa and assaulting multiple people in attacks between November 2021 and April of this year, according to police.

Johnny Deven Young, 25, a self-styled ‘Incel’ named is the suspect in a series of pepper spray attacks on women.

young man approaches women alone or in a group and assaults them

When the women fight back and fight back, he claims to be the victim and sprays them with pepper spray as seen in the video above.

“I just saw him on camera and when he got in my face with it. I thought it was a joke and I was just doing something, whether it’s for influence on the internet or just to be a weird social experiment,” Emily told Inside Edition.

“You can’t describe the pain, it was horrible,” Jessica said of the pepper spray.

He was identified by Costa Mesa police as a suspect in two attacks involving four women and a man who tried to stop one of the attacks.

In one incident, which took place at a Costa Mesa bar in the early hours of November 21, police say Young began to ‘verbally harass’ a 29-year-old woman, using ‘explicit language, saying he wanted to see her genitalia. , and asked to have sex with her.’

When her friend tried to help the woman, Young sprayed both of them before fleeing the scene.

He would then post a video of the attacks online for other like-minded individuals to enjoy.

In one video, Young could be seen approaching a crying woman in a parking lot.

In one video, Young is heard allegedly describing his penis to three women sitting on a bench waiting for an Uber outside a nightclub.

A woman fought back and threw her phone at Young after she was pepper-sprayed.

Young was left with a bloody nose after a woman decided to fight back

The woman tells him her car was stolen, but instead of helping, Young asks, ‘Can I connect with you?’

After the woman rejects his advances, he verbally harasses her.

One of them kicks him and tells him to leave, at which point Young allegedly sprays her and her friend, along with a third woman who tried to intervene.

Young posted videos showing confrontations with people at various gyms and a fast food restaurant under a pseudonym, but his social media pages were removed in April.

A young man can be seen spraying a woman in the face with pepper spray in one of his alleged assaults

Young is said to be living in a green and white van in a California parking lot.

“No one should have to live in fear of being indiscriminately targeted and then publicly humiliated online because of their gender,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

“This behavior is disgusting and the celebration of this behavior by like-minded people is completely unacceptable. These charges send a very strong message to the entire community that we will not tolerate violence against women in any form.”

Young, who is said to be living in a parking lot in a green and white pickup truck, was arrested in San Mateo County and returned to Orange County, where he appeared in court Monday.

Young has a prior misdemeanor hate crime conviction in Nevada and was charged with four felony counts of assault with serious bodily injury, four counts of unlawful use of tear gas, four counts of personal use of a deadly weapon, and eight counts of unlawful use of a deadly weapon. serious hate crimes. crime improvements.

He is currently being held on $500,000 bond and his arraignment has been pushed back to Oct. 10.

He faces a maximum sentence of 13 years in state prison if convicted on all counts.