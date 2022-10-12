Self-proclaimed incel pleads guilty to attempting a hate crime, now faces life in prison

Tres Genco, 22, pleads guilty to federal charges of attempted hate crime

A 22-year-old involuntary celibate who conspired to murder women at an unnamed Ohio university has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of attempted hate crime.

Tres Genco, of Hilliard, Ohio, appeared on Tuesday in a U.S. court in Cincinnati.

He faces life in prison for threatening to kill people, a Justice Department spokesman said.

Genco identified as an involuntary celibate, or “incel,” and interacted with an online community of mostly men who advocate violence against women because they believe they are being unfairly denied sexual or romantic attention, authorities said.

He oversaw a university in Ohio in January 2020 and that month wrote a document titled “Isolated” that he described as “the writings of the misguided and murderous,” prosecutors said. He signed it, “Your hopeful friend and murderer.”

Police searched Genco’s home in March 2020 and found a firearm with an attached punch supply – a device that allows it to fire quickly – a handgun, loaded ammunition magazines, boxes of ammunition and body armor.

He was charged in July 2021.

Genco’s manifesto points to a 2014 shooting perpetrated by a self-proclaimed incel named Elliot Rodger, who killed six people and injured 14 others outside a sorority at the University of California, Santa Barbara, before committing suicide.

The manifesto is titled ‘A Hideous Symphony a manifesto written by Tres Genco, the socially exiled Incel.’

“I will slaughter out of jealousy, hatred and revenge … I will take away the power of life that they withhold from me, by showing that there is more than just happiness and fulfillment, there is an all-encompassing death, the great equalizer that will carry us all in its seductively calm velvet of silence and serenity,” read his manifesto.

Genco reportedly wrote a note mentioning an unnamed Ohio college and the date he planned to carry out his plot on May 23, 2020, the gun he planned to use as an M-16, and even his desired number of kills: ‘Must be huge! 3,000? Then aim big.’

Investigators claim Genco began planning his killing spree in January 2019 after purchasing a cache of items: tactical gloves, a bulletproof vest, a bowie knife, two Glock 17 magazines, a 9mm Glock 17 clip, and a hidden holster clip for a Glock.

Genco wrote on an incel forum that he felt ‘spiritually connected’ to Rodgers after spraying a couple with orange juice in 2019

Genco previously wrote that he was inspired by Elliot Rodgers (pictured), who in 2014 killed six and injured 14 others outside a college dorm at the University of California, Santa Barbara,

In March 2020, Genco searched for police scanner codes for Columbus and campus police at Ohio State University.

When he was apprehended, police found a pistol with a buffer on it, body armor and boxes of ammunition in his car.

They also found a 9mm Glock-style semi-automatic pistol hidden in a heating vent in his home.

In a July 2019 post on the incel forum, Genco allegedly described shooting a group of women with a water pistol full of orange juice, comparing it to Rodger’s mass shooting.

“I put some orange juice in a water gun, I planned on spraying some foids and couples like ER (Rodgers), when I finally did it was ER’s birthday and I didn’t even know it,” he wrote.

“It felt like I was spiritually connected to the saint that day… I drove up to them to say hello and they didn’t even look up, they just said ‘uhuh’ so they got squirted in their damn face. I recommend it to all incels, extremely empowering action.’

In April 2018, a 25-year-old self-proclaimed incel named Alek Minassian drove into a rented van into a mostly female crowd in downtown Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 14.