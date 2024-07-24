Self-proclaimed ‘healer and mentor’ Deanne Mathews is linked to the Clunes retreat where her mother Rachael Dixon died, as a post-mortem fails to answer the biggest question surrounding her death

The retreat where a mother became seriously ill and later died after consuming a drink allegedly made from magic mushrooms was reportedly run by a self-proclaimed “healer, mentor and teacher” whom the deceased woman had known for several years.

Rachael Dixon, 53, died of a suspected heart attack after allegedly drinking a mushroom tonic at Soul Barn in Clunes, near Ballarat, western Victoria, at about 12am on April 13.

The event, which also saw two other people admitted to hospital for shock, was organised by Port Melbourne Business owner Deanne Mathews, according to The Herald Sun.

Ms. Dixon attended previous retreats hosted by Ms. Mathews, which typically cost between $800 and $1,200 and were promoted by word of mouth.

On her website, Ms. Mathews describes herself as a “healer, mentor and teacher” who helps people overcome “grief and trauma” to “transform their lives through a multifaceted approach.”

Once ingested, the drink is believed to induce a state of hypnosis that allows the consumer to “go back in time and repair the past.”

Although normally a person at such an event would refrain from taking hallucinogens to ensure the safety of other participants, this is not believed to have been the case for Ms Dixon.

Meanwhile, Ms Dixon’s autopsy report was inconclusive as to the cause of her death.

Rachael Dixon (pictured right) became seriously ill and later died after drinking a drink suspected of containing magic mushrooms at a retreat reportedly organised by Deanne Mathews (pictured left).

Victoria Police said the death was subject to an ongoing investigation.

Soul Barn owner and founder Michelle Mullins had previously issued a statement to refute speculation that she had been running the clinic when Ms Dixon fell ill and died.

“There are no words to express the profound pain and shock we feel here at Soul following the tragic incident that occurred on April 13,” the statement read.

‘The event that took place on April 13 was a private event and those who facilitated it do not work for or represent Soul Barn in any way.

‘None of our regular therapists, staff or facilitators were present at any time during this event.’

Ms Mullins said she and her staff had been left traumatised by what happened.

“We share the shock and devastation of all involved and our hearts go out to the affected families,” it said.

Ms Dixon died after drinking a mushroom tonic at Soul Barn (pictured) in Clunes, near Ballarat in western Victoria.

‘We have no further information to share and ask that you please respect the privacy of our small community.’

It was further revealed that Ms Dixon was a health professional who had lived in New Zealand before settling in Melbourne and raising her son.

Ms Dixon’s sister, Penny Muller-Dixon, said: “Words cannot express the pain we are all feeling.”

“Matthew, your New Zealand family loves you, we’ll see you soon. Life is too short, please hug and love those around you,” she posted on social media.

Ms Mathews has been contacted for comment.