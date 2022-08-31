Self-harmers are flocking to post GRUESOME images of skin cutting online, with 500% growth spike

Online monitors warn of a huge increase in teens and young adults who are slicing their skin, sharing photos of cuts on social media and urging others in the harmful online community to cut themselves deeper and deeper.

Researchers from Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) and Rutgers University have Hospitalized a 500 percent spike in the use of encrypted self-harm hashtags yielding tens of thousands of messages each month.

They warned of distressed young people encouraging each other to cut themselves deeper and more frequently, even with “life-threatening self-inflicted” cuts, and urged social media companies to curb the accounts.

Alex Goldenberg, who wrote the disturbing 19-page report, told DailyMail.com that Twitter’s self-harm community should have grown and “celebrate, glorify and encourage self-harm” among others.

“These communities are organizing on the dark web and spreading on Twitter despite warnings in October 2021,” Goldenberg says.

“Our concern is that if this community continues to grow, so will the risk of serious or even fatal injuries.”

Online monitors warn of a fivefold increase in teens slicing their skin and sharing photos of cuts on social media. Those who suffer from mental illness can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255

Twitter’s self-harming community uses hashtags that have increased fivefold since October. DailyMail.com does not identify those hashtags to help limit the number of young people accessing the disturbing material

According to the study by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) and Rutgers University, self-mutilators also share photos of their craft tools, including razors and box cutters.

The Mayo Clinic says self-injuries cut themselves to “deal with emotional pain, intense anger and frustration,” and get a “momentary sense of calm and a release of tension” from incisions, often followed by “guilt and shame.”

While they usually don’t attempt suicide, serious and even fatal injuries can occur. Self-harm should seek professional help and their friends, relatives and teachers should provide support.

UK-based charity 5Rights warned Twitter about the freaky craze in October, but researchers note that the social media giant hasn’t cracked down on the self-harming accounts, which violate its suicide and self-harm policies.

The study shows how social media companies like Twitter struggle with disrupting problematic content, even when it limits images of “blood and serious bodily harm” that “promote or encourage” self-harm.

A Twitter spokesperson told DailyMail.com that the platform was weighing an “extremely complex and sensitive issue.”

“While we proactively monitor and remove content that violates our suicide and self-harm policies, we also allow people to share their struggles or seek help,” the spokesperson said.

The Mayo Clinic says self-harms cut themselves to cope with “emotional pain, intense anger, and frustration,” and get a “momentary sense of calm and a release of tension” from incisions, often followed by “guilt and shame.”

Online self-damers have quickly developed their own slang terms for the depth, pattern and complexity of cuts. In their vernacular, “raspberry filling” means blood and “beans” refers to deep cuts under the skin that look like beans

“There is evidence that the Twitter community is an important and invaluable source of support.”

The company filters content so that worrying terms don’t appear at the top of searches. It also partners with third-party groups to support people seeking self-harming content through the hashtag #ThereIsHelp.

Of particular interest is how online self-injurers have quickly developed their own slang terms for the depth, pattern and complexity of cuts that prompt other users to “escalate their self-injurious behavior,” researchers said.

“Photographs of wounds that are bloodier and more serious, more dangerously deep and more complex in number and/or design of cuts are more widely disseminated than those showing less severe wounds,” the report said.

In their vernacular, “cat scratch” refers to superficial cuts, “armgills” describes a fish gill pattern, “raspberry filling” means blood, and “beans” refers to deep cuts under the skin that look like beans.

Researchers have also found evidence that online predators, of which the FBI says there are some 500,000, present themselves as minors and prey on juveniles to encourage further self-harm.

They also discovered burgeoning Twitter communities glorifying eating disorders and mass shootings, saying the self-harm and suicide discoveries were just the “tip of the iceberg.”

“Twitter as it is currently configured is not a suitable platform for anyone under the age of 18,” they concluded, noting that the platform allows users aged 13 and over, but little is being done to accommodate the ages of account holders. Verify.