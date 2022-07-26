Self-doubt and isolation but also resilience among new teachers due to pandemic, finds report

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



New teachers experienced isolation and self-doubt due to pandemic constraints, but also showed resilience that could make them even better teachers, a new report finds.

King’s College London’s 18-month study revealed how those who completed or began their secondary education teacher training during the pandemic had fewer opportunities to meet parents and participate in extracurricular activities, increasing their involvement in pastoral activities. limited.

However, many school and college staff also noted resilience among interns and Early Career Teachers (ECTs) stating that it could help produce even better teachers. Other positive effects of training at the time included greater use of IT to support teaching and learning, and a greater sense of a professional community.

The report, from King’s School of Education, Communication & Society and Policy Institute, revealed how the COVID-19 pandemic significantly disrupted teacher education in 2019-2021 in several ways, but how the prescribed content of induction programs was too general to apply. adapt to the situation.

It makes recommendations to address this shortage and calls for ongoing, tailored professional development for new teachers. It says schools must continue to embrace the unique skills and experiences of ECTs in curriculum planning and delivery to develop and maintain resilience, agency, a sense of self-efficacy and professional identity.

It also suggests that these new teachers be offered more pastoral opportunities, mental health training, structured support for interactions with parents, and encouragement to participate fully in all aspects of school life.

dr. Elizabeth Rushton, who recently moved from King’s College London to the Institute of Education at UCL, said: “Those who became teachers during the pandemic period have made significant contributions to the learning and lives of young people in their school communities. group of teachers, they need ongoing support, especially with the pastoral elements of teaching, so that they can develop their skills and expertise together with more experienced colleagues.”

More than 110 interviews were conducted with interns, ECTs, university ITE staff, school mentors and senior school leaders. An open consultation allowed educators to express their views on the preliminary project findings and recommendations through online surveys, email and social media engagements, and by attending an online practitioner workshop hosted by the research team.

The findings of the study provide practical recommendations for policy makers, school leaders and ITE providers in the UK. The report also points to potential barriers to the recommendations, which have yet to be addressed by policymakers, including time and resources, conflicting and conflicting policies, and financial pressures on new teachers.

