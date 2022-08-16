Self-described ‘sinner’ reveals the pros and cons of dating a Mormon in Utah

A TikTok star has opened up about the pros and cons of dating a Korean Mormon as a self-described “sinner,” from always having a designated driver to condemning himself for drinking alcohol.

Cierra Mistt, 28, is from Florida but now lives in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she met her boyfriend. The flight attendant, who has 3.1 million followers, has shared how they combine their different lifestyles to make their relationship work.

Misses explained in a recent video that she likes to “drink, do the dirty things, and basically everything a Mormon isn’t supposed to do”—yet her boyfriend “made the decision to date a sinner like me.”

Alcohol, tobacco, tea, coffee, drugs, and premarital sex are all prohibited in the Mormon Church, formerly known as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

It’s unclear how long they’ve been together, but she first introduced her partner to TikTok earlier this month after documenting their visit to Florida to meet her parents.

Mistt’s videos about their relationship reveal that her boyfriend is both Korean and a practicing Mormon. She shared that the “number one” pro of dating a Korean man is undoubtedly the food.

“I never knew my love for Korean barbecue until I was introduced, but now I’m obsessed,” she said. “Not only that, but every time he comes over and knows I’m hungry, which usually is, he brings everything his mom made for dinner that night — and I can tell you it’s ready.”

Mistt noted that the only downside is the fact that she is “terrified” of meeting his mother and puts off because she doesn’t know how to use chopsticks.

“In my defense, I never learned how to use them, and I didn’t know it would be a skill I needed,” she explained. “I mean, even if I visit other countries or go to an Asian restaurant, I know they will judge, but they will have a fork. And if not, at least they have some chopsticks for kids that I can use.

“I’m not going to lie, I really think this is my boyfriend’s biggest annoyance with me too,” she admitted.

In Mistt’s most recent video on the subject, she discussed what it’s like to be with someone who is sober when she isn’t.

‘I drink, he doesn’t. You might wonder how that’s a pro,” she said, joking that she and her friends are “fully functioning alcoholics.”

‘Knowing we have a permanent DD [designated driver] every time we get into shenanigans is probably the best news ever,” she explained. But now for the scam, which may surprise you: the verdict.

“I’m talking about every time I step in the fridge and grab a White Claw, there’s constant judgment. From him? No, stupid geese, mine. Since meeting his level-headed self, I’ve come to judge myself harshly — and even harder every time he tells me he doesn’t judge me. But I know he means it.’

Mistt said her boyfriend is so supportive of her “passion for alcohol” that he learned which types of wine go best with which food so that he can serve her the “perfect glass” when they eat together.

She announced in the middle of the video that he was making her stop recording to tell her that there was one scenario where he would be willing to drink with her.

“Restrained, I think he told me this idea because he thinks it will never happen,” she said. “He doesn’t know, TikTok likes to corrupt people.”

Mistt promised to reveal which scenario he was referring to in a follow-up video. Viewers suspected in the comments that he was talking about his wedding day, but she insisted it wasn’t.

The TikToker has also yet to reveal whether they had sex, though she did share footage of herself kissing and straddling her boyfriend during a make-out session.

Mistt said she’d talk about how they deal with physical intimacy in her recent video, but it seems she’s run out of time.