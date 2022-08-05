Self-censoring divisive language at work can deplete employees, with spillover effects at home

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Whether it’s holding back from telling a risqué joke, suppressing a comment that could be unintentionally rude or insensitive, or avoiding controversial topics altogether, self-censoring speech and behavior at work comes from a sweet spot, research shows, but it can also make employees feel mentally fatigued.

According to new findings co-authored by Joel Koopman of Texas A&M University, involvement in what the researchers call “political correctness in the workplace” can come at a cost, even if motivated by a desire to be inclusive and understanding. for different backgrounds and perspectives. Suppressing or altering words and actions is energy-intensive, Koopman said, and can backfire outside the office.

“Political correctness is a behavior that should be helpful in maintaining harmony in the workplace, and indeed people were more likely to be politically correct if they focused primarily on the needs and sensitivities of their colleagues,” Koopman said. “Yet this left employees exhausted and both angry and withdrawn from their husbands at night. This is not a great trade-off.”

Koopman, an associate professor and TJ Barlow Professor of Business Administration at Mays Business School, co-authored the new research in the Journal of Applied Psychology with Klodiana Lanaj of the University of Florida. In a series of five studies, they shed light on why some employees are more likely to be politically correct at work and what the possible downstream ramifications are.

Their findings suggest that self-censorship at work can deplete the emotional resources needed to exercise self-control once employees are free. This can result in negative behavior at home, such as arguing more with a partner, emphasizing the “double-edged sword” of political correctness in the workplace.

Koopman hopes the newspaper will start a conversation about the energetic costs of demanding interpersonal actions. There is a need to discuss political correctness holistically, he said, recognizing that it has benefits as well as costs.

The modern workplace has become “pretty diverse” in both observable and unobservable ways, Koopman said. Increasing diversity has numerous benefits for individuals, organizations and society, he said, but it can create challenges in the way people interact.

To study this phenomenon, the researchers had employees report on their daily motivations, political correctness and exhaustion at work. The participants and their spouses were surveyed for 15 days, and the spouses also reported how the employees behaved at home at the end of each day.

From there, the researchers obtained stories in which the contributors described episodes of political correctness. Another experiment attempted to replicate the findings about why people might be politically correct on any given day.

“On diversity issues, employees described instances of being politically correct when discussing topics such as politics, religion, race, sexual orientation and gender identity,” Koopman said. “At the same time, they also discussed being politically correct on other work-related challenges unrelated to diversity, such as providing critical feedback or handling performance-related conflicts.”

Koopman said they consistently found political correctness to exhaust workers across ages and industries.

Managers need to be aware of these potential energy costs, says Koopman. He suggests negative impacts could be mitigated by helping employees recharge at work through breaks and other means, but more research is needed to better understand potential solutions.

He said research also suggests that mindfulness practices and focusing on the positive effects of one’s behavior on others can reduce the debilitating effects. Increasing the frequency of practicing self-censorship may also help, Koopman said, by making the action more practiced and, in turn, less demanding over time.

“We don’t want people reading our research and thinking that they should no longer be politically correct at work, or that there is something inherently wrong with this behavior,” he said. “Far from it – we should all be nice, inclusive and polite to colleagues who may have differing perspectives, ideas or experiences.”

Joel Koopman et al, Walking on eggshells: a self-monitoring perspective on political correctness in the workplace., Journal of Applied Psychology (2022). DOI: 10.1037/apl0001025

