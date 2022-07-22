Selena Gomez’s nana interrupts her TikTok to ask how the actress ‘ended things with that guy’

Selena Gomez sparked speculation about whether she recently ended a secret romance after the singer shared a funny video on TikTok.

On Thursday, the 30-year-old Only Murders in the Building star was about to apply lip liner from her Rare Beauty brand when she was interrupted by a question from her grandmother.

“So how did you end up with that guy?” You could hear Selena’s grandmother asking off camera.

The Wizards of Waverly Place alumna instantly stiffened as her eyes widened and she glanced at her grandmother.

“Uh, I’ll tell you in a minute…” the brunette replied reluctantly.

“Oh,” said her grandmother.

Selena playfully tried to resume her lip routine before squinting and cringing.

The video was originally posted on the Rare Beauty TikTok page and later reposted by the Texas native.

The Heart Wants What It Wants singer wrote “I have no words” on the clip.

Initially, she captioned the video, “Thank you, Nana,” adding a smiley face with an emoji sticking out with the tongue.

The star later changed the caption to “#rarebeauty @Rare Beauty, I mean….”

Selena’s post was immediately inundated with comments from curious fans who wanted to know the identity of her mystery man.

“YEAH SELENA HOW DID YOU END THAT GUY,” wrote one follower.

‘So? How did you close it?’ another TikTok user chimed in.

“WE ALL WANT TO KNOW,” added actress Karalynn Dunton.

Another fan wrote: ‘SELENA YOU CAN’T LET US RUN LIKE THIS.’

Selena was on and off with Justin Bieber for eight years before the two broke up for the last time in 2018.

She is also romantically linked to several other A-Listers, including Orlando Bloom, Nick Jonas and Niall Horan.

The actress’ most recent public relationship was with The Weeknd, with whom she dated for several months in 2017.

In May, Selena hosted Saturday Night Live, in which she shared that she was single and said she hoped to find love in the comedy show.

“One of the reasons I’m so excited to host SNL is because I’m single. And I’ve heard that SNL is a great place to find romance. Emma Stone met her husband here. Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost. And Pete and Machine Gun Kelly,” she said, poking fun at Kim Kardashian who met Davidson while hosting the show.

And since I don’t really want to try the dating apps, I just want to spread in the universe that I manifest love and I would like to say that I am looking for my soul mate. But right now I’m taking everyone with me.’

But when several SNL crew members came forward, she turned them all down because she would wait until “the after party.”

Last month, Selena released Rare Beauty’s Kind Words lip collection, which includes 10 shades of matte lipstick and 10 shades of lip liner.

The musician launched her makeup line in September 2020 after teasing her foray into the beauty space for months.

The first drop included the highly-rated Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation, which comes in 48 shades, as well as the Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer and the clump-free Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara.

She told fans at the time that she had been working on Rare Beauty for two years and that the brand would focus on embracing one’s unique beauty through makeup.

‘I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves and embrace our uniqueness,” she said in a Rare Beauty promo video.

‘You are not defined by a photo, a like or a comment. Weird Beauty isn’t about how other people see you. It’s about how you see yourself.’

Since then, Rare Beauty has added a variety of lip products, highlighters, bronzers, blushes, primers, eyebrow products and more to the line.