Selena Gomez shares her plans for the future and hopes ‘to be married and to be a mom’

Selena Gomez spoke about her plans for the future on an episode of Return generation which was released Friday.

The 30-year-old performer discussed several topics during the sit-down, including her mental health and her relationship with social media.

The Only Murders In The Building star then made it a point to share how she looked forward to starting a family in the future.

Gomez started the conversation by saying outright what she planned to do in the coming years.

The Disney Channel alum stated, “I hope to be married and become a mother.”

The artist then stated that she was looking forward to parting ways with her high profile career and getting involved in charitable work.

“I’m going to get tired of all this eventually, so I’m probably going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before making peace,” she said.

Gomez was previously in a relationship with Nick Jonas and she appeared in the music video for the Jonas Brothers song Burnin’ Up.

She then began an on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber that began in 2010.

The hitmaker dated figures like Zedd and The Weeknd throughout much of the 2010s.

The actress eventually ended the relationship with the Baby singer for good in 2018.

Gomez then wrote a song titled Lose You to Love Me, which was reportedly about her relationship with Bieber.

The 28-year-old songwriter then tied the knot with his now-wife, Hailey Baldwin.

A source recently spoke to Entertainment tonight and noted that although the singer was single, she was doing well.

Selena is not dating anyone in particular at the moment. She’s more open to love, but also very focused on herself and her job right now,” they said.

The insider also pointed out that Gomez was “in a very healthy place.” She feels fantastic and very mentally, physically and emotionally healthy.’