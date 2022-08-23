Selena Gomez shares BTS snaps from the set of Only Murders in the Building: ‘The finale is here!’

Only Murders in the Building producer star Selena Gomez shared BTS snaps from the Upper West Side set of Hulu’s hit whodunit in honor of the second season finale that streamed Monday night.

‘Nowhere is it better than being at home on the set!’ the 30-year-old ‘Texican’ pop star – who has 569.7 million followers on social media – caption her slideshow.

Only Murders in the Building finale is here! I hope you love it as much as we do!’

Selena portrays true-crime podcaster, Arconia native and artist Mabel Mora in Steve Martin and John Hoffman’s comedy with a 100% perfect rating from critics on Rotten tomatoes.

The most-watched comedy in Hulu history was official renewed for a third season on July 11.

Gomez scored her first-ever Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, but she didn’t get an acting nod like her co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.

OMITB received a total of 17 nominations at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, which air on NBC/Peacock on September 12.

The executive producers face stiff competition against Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Ted Lasso and What We Do in the Shadows.

The acting candy might hurt the founder of Rare Beauty, but she can take solace in making over $600K/episode – the reported salary that both Martin and Martin were paid for season one.

Musically, Selena used her three-octave mezzo-soprano pipes for the ‘SG Remix – Swivel 1’ of the song Calm Down by the Nigerian singer Rema, which will be released this Friday.

Selena teased in the preview: ‘I couldn’t be more honored to do’ [it]. The song is fun. I hope people like it. That’s all I want’

The former Disney Channel star is also currently producing and hosting the fourth season of her cooking series Selena + Chef, which airs Thursdays on HBO Max.

Guest chefs for season four include DeVonn Francis, Ludo Lefebvre, Kristen Kish, Adrienne Cheatham, Gordon Ramsay, Matty Matheson, Nick DiGiovanni, Paola Velez, Priya Krishna and Rachael Ray.