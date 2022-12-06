Selena Gomez reveals new music will be different from past ‘sad girl songs’ during talk show visit

Selena Gomez revealed that her new music will be different from her other “sad girl songs” on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC.

“I’m just so used to writing sad girl songs because I’m good at it, but I’m ready to have some fun,” Selena said. “And I think people will like it.”

Selena, 30, appeared on the show in a black dress to promote her Apple TV+ documentary entitled Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. Selena said she started filming the documentary about seven years ago.

“We pretty much went through all the different phases of my life, from getting diagnosed and doing all the things I had to go through,” Selena said. “I’m not going to lie, I can’t look at it. To be honest, I was scared to release it, but knew that being honest and being completely transparent was what I wanted to be known for. I don’t want to be something unattainable. I want people to know it’s not just you and they’re not alone.”

Jimmy, 48, asked her if she went to the White House and met with President Biden and the First Lady to discuss mental health issues.

“That was just a conversation,” Selena said. “I hope more will happen. But it was really incredible to be there with a bunch of young people talking about mental health and the crisis we’re in.”

Selena said charity work makes her feel like she has a purpose.

“In some ways I feel selfish for wanting to do more, but I know I’m not going to stop this fight until the day I die,” Selena said. ‘Mental health is extremely important to me and attention should be paid to it.’

Jimmy said he loved the part in the documentary where she went to her hometown and her old house and there was an actual mirror on which she wrote the name Cole Sprouse, her The Suite Life of Zack & Cody co-star, and then drew a heart after his name.

“And my first kiss was his brother,” Selena remarked. ‘On TV.’

“I think I felt much better that it wasn’t him because then I would have been an idiot,” Selena said.

Jimmy also asked Selena about her sense of humor and why she called her kidney.

“So I got a kidney transplant a few years ago and as a way of coping I thought I’d give it a name,” Selena said. ‘It’s weird. I know, but I did and I named it after Fred Armisen.’

Jimmy asked her why.

“Because I love Portlandia and everything he does,” Selena said, referring to the comedian’s TV show.

Jimmy asked if Fred knew.

“Yes, he sent me flowers,” Selena said.

Jimmy told Selena that her Hulu show Only Murders In The Building was one of his favorites.

“I’m having so much fun with Steve [Martin] and Marty [Short],’ Selena said. ‘It really is a dream. They’re incredible.’

Selena said they will begin season three in January.

She also played an Egg Roulette game with Jimmy at the beginning of the show.

They each took turns hitting an egg from a box against their forehead without knowing if it was hard-boiled or raw, with the first to hit two raw eggs losing.

Selena took the first egg and smashed it on her forehead, but it was cooked. Jimmy went next and ended up hitting a raw egg on the head.

“I don’t have a good feeling about this either,” Selena said as she picked up the next egg.

The egg she took was raw and the yolk messed up her pony. Selena’s last egg was also raw and burst all over her hair as she screamed in disgust.

Raw Egg: The egg she picked up was raw and the yolk ruined her bangs