Selena Gomez poses up against a vintage Porsche in teaser for Calm Down music video

Selena Gomez took to social media on Tuesday to tease her upcoming collaboration with Nigerian singer Rema.

The 30-year-old multihyphenate posted an Instagram reel in which she and the music artist, 22, formed a dynamic duo while shooting a scene with an old-school Porsche.

She warned fans in the caption: ‘Calm Down is out Thursday at midnight WHAT/4pm PT!!’

Preview! Selena Gomez took to social media on Tuesday to announce her upcoming collaboration with Nigerian singer Rema. to tease

In the second-long music video clip, the Texas-born superstar donned a low-cut corset top and dark pants.

She sent her huge following of 343 million to “pre-save on link in bio” as their likes poured in quickly.

Gomez – who runs a beauty brand in addition to singing – sported her medium-length dark locks in the middle and flowing waves.

She completed her look with a pair of large hoops, a short beaded necklace and several rings.

On set: The 30-year-old multihyphenate posted an Instagram reel in which she and the music artist, 22, formed a dynamic duo as they shot a scene with an old-school Porsche

In the sultry scene, Selena danced sensually against the silver luxury convertible while Rema – born Divine Ikubor – sat in it.

He wore a checked black and white shirt layered over a white tank top and paired them with dark shorts.

The up-and-coming musician, who has also worked alongside Chris Brown, wore his locked hair braided straight back.

Adding to his appearance, he wore dark sunglasses, heavy diamond-encrusted necklaces, and a watch.

Coming Soon: She warned fans in the caption, “Calm Down is out Thursday at midnight WHAT/4pm PT!!”

Just a day before, the pop star shared another teaser on social media when she said, “There’s an all-new version of @heisrema ‘Calm Down’ coming on 08/26/26 – so excited for this one!”

It featured outtakes from a previous viral video of Selena greeting Rema backstage before a recent live show.

In another scene, she sang along with her part in the remix, lit by a blue light as she danced and waved her hair.

It started when she got ready in a Los Angeles mansion while cunningly plugging in products from her makeup brand Rare Beauty.

Imminent release: She sent her massive 343 million following to ‘pre-save on link in bio’ as their likes poured in quickly

The clip progressed with the former Disney star stepping out of a luxury sprinter while flaunting a long red sequined skirt.

She paired it with a sleeveless black crop top and her long locks were leg straight with a part in the middle.

‘The song is fun! I hope people like it. That’s all I want,” she said in a short audio clip about the collaboration.

Rema joined her in the clip, wearing a black leather vest and ski hat – a signature look of his.

Outtakes: Just a day before, the pop star shared another teaser on social media when she said, “There’s an all-new version of @heisrema “Calm Down” coming on August 26 – so excited for this one!”

Hopeful: ‘The song is fun! I hope people like it. That’s all I want,” Selena said in a short audio clip about the collaboration

On his Instagram account, on August 15, Rema also shared more images of that evening.

It showed Selena giving him a bear hug and a kiss on the cheek as they smiled and posed for photos.

He wrote in the caption: ‘LA gave me Butterflies, Love you @selenagomez & Big ups my brother @6lack to really keep it with me!’

The post received more than 156,000 likes from the entertainer’s 3.7 million followers on the app.

Fashionista: Selena wore a long red sequined skirt and a black crop top to see Rema perform live in Los Angeles