Selena Gomez poses up against a vintage Porsche in teaser for Calm Down music video

Entertainment
By Merry

Selena Gomez took to social media on Tuesday to tease her upcoming collaboration with Nigerian singer Rema.

The 30-year-old multihyphenate posted an Instagram reel in which she and the music artist, 22, formed a dynamic duo while shooting a scene with an old-school Porsche.

She warned fans in the caption: ‘Calm Down is out Thursday at midnight WHAT/4pm PT!!’

In the second-long music video clip, the Texas-born superstar donned a low-cut corset top and dark pants.

She sent her huge following of 343 million to “pre-save on link in bio” as their likes poured in quickly.

Gomez – who runs a beauty brand in addition to singing – sported her medium-length dark locks in the middle and flowing waves.

She completed her look with a pair of large hoops, a short beaded necklace and several rings.

On set: The 30-year-old multihyphenate posted an Instagram reel in which she and the music artist, 22, formed a dynamic duo as they shot a scene with an old-school Porsche

In the sultry scene, Selena danced sensually against the silver luxury convertible while Rema – born Divine Ikubor – sat in it.

He wore a checked black and white shirt layered over a white tank top and paired them with dark shorts.

The up-and-coming musician, who has also worked alongside Chris Brown, wore his locked hair braided straight back.

Adding to his appearance, he wore dark sunglasses, heavy diamond-encrusted necklaces, and a watch.

Coming Soon: She warned fans in the caption, “Calm Down is out Thursday at midnight WHAT/4pm PT!!”

Just a day before, the pop star shared another teaser on social media when she said, “There’s an all-new version of @heisrema ‘Calm Down’ coming on 08/26/26 – so excited for this one!”

It featured outtakes from a previous viral video of Selena greeting Rema backstage before a recent live show.

In another scene, she sang along with her part in the remix, lit by a blue light as she danced and waved her hair.

It started when she got ready in a Los Angeles mansion while cunningly plugging in products from her makeup brand Rare Beauty.

Imminent release: She sent her massive 343 million following to ‘pre-save on link in bio’ as their likes poured in quickly

The clip progressed with the former Disney star stepping out of a luxury sprinter while flaunting a long red sequined skirt.

She paired it with a sleeveless black crop top and her long locks were leg straight with a part in the middle.

‘The song is fun! I hope people like it. That’s all I want,” she said in a short audio clip about the collaboration.

Rema joined her in the clip, wearing a black leather vest and ski hat – a signature look of his.

1661298750 51 Selena Gomez poses up against a vintage Porsche in teaser

1661298750 51 Selena Gomez poses up against a vintage Porsche in teaser

Outtakes: Just a day before, the pop star shared another teaser on social media when she said, “There’s an all-new version of @heisrema “Calm Down” coming on August 26 – so excited for this one!”

Hopeful: ‘The song is fun! I hope people like it. That’s all I want,” Selena said in a short audio clip about the collaboration

On his Instagram account, on August 15, Rema also shared more images of that evening.

It showed Selena giving him a bear hug and a kiss on the cheek as they smiled and posed for photos.

He wrote in the caption: ‘LA gave me Butterflies, Love you @selenagomez & Big ups my brother @6lack to really keep it with me!’

The post received more than 156,000 likes from the entertainer’s 3.7 million followers on the app.

Fashionista: Selena wore a long red sequined skirt and a black crop top to see Rema perform live in Los Angeles

Official artwork: Rema shared the cover for his song while writing: ‘Calm Down with @selenagomez out this Friday! Can’t wait Presave link in bio

