Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham enjoy a beach day in Mexico

Selena Gomez was spotted enjoying another hot vacation day in the company of her married friends Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham in Mexico’s Cabo San Lucas — after the singer recently called the trio a “throuple.”

The Come & Get It hitmaker, 30, wore a loose-fitting white summer dress that showed off her toned arms, and was at one point seen sharing a warm hug with Nicola, 27, as they enjoyed their time on the beach with friends.

It comes a day after Selena showed off her toned body in a bathing suit as she frolicked aboard a yacht with the actress and David Beckham’s 23-year-old son.

While basking in the sun, Selena wore her black locks pulled back in a ponytail and adorned with sparkling hoop earrings.

Justin Bieber’s ex rounded off the beach look with chunky black platform flip flops.

Meanwhile, Nicola showed off her incredible shape and slim waist in a busty peach wrap bikini halter top and iridescent pastel green and gold sarong.

Always in fashion, Nicola wore a matching pink headscarf that covered her tresses.

The New York native — who is the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Heffner — accessorized with a pair of rectangular shades and a gold bracelet.

Selena and Nicola seemed to be having a great time and even enjoyed a beach photo shoot while showing off their sun-friendly ensembles.

Meanwhile, aspiring chef Brooklyn rocked a loosely buttoned blue and white Hawaiian shirt and white Nike shorts.

The former model wore a black hat, which he wore backwards, and sunglasses.

Brooklyn and Nicola – who got married in April last year – showed a lot of affection in the afternoon, as they hugged, kissed and walked arm in arm.

Friends: Selena celebrated jumping in 2023 while surrounded by close friends, two months after her notable feud with her former boyfriend, Francia Raisa

Nicola previously also shared a number of snaps from the outing on her Instagram.

In the photos, she looked like she was having the time of her life playing Jenga on the beach and on the PDA with Brooklyn.

She wrote, “Beach bums.”

The talented singer was spotted arriving in Los Cabos, Mexico, earlier on Friday with Nicola and Brooklyn to usher in 2023.

The British-born star notably spent Christmas with his wife’s family, rather than celebrating with his parents and siblings.

Brooklyn missed a family Christmas with father David, mother Victoria, brothers Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 17, and sister Harper, 11.

The My Mind & Me star has shared some snaps from her trip to Los Cabos to say goodbye to 2022.

Selena seemed to have had a blast as she celebrated stepping into 2023 while surrounded by close friends, two months after her notable falling out with her former boyfriend, Francia Raisa.

The Disney star was seriously ill with lupus when fellow actress Raisa, now 34, offered to donate her kidney and they underwent the difficult transplant process in 2017.

Gomez described her health issues in her documentary, My Mind & Me, released in November, but made no mention of Raisa.