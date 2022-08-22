Selena Gomez looks smitten as she chats with a mystery man after a lunch date at Nobu in Malibu

Selena Gomez looked very dizzy as she stepped out in style on Sunday for a chic date with a mystery man at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California.

After enjoying lunch with a handsome new man, the Only Murders in the Building actress, 30, and her date got to chat as they walked back to their car.

Although the duo did not use a visible PDA, she and her handsome acquaintance left the Japanese eatery walking side by side as the chemistry seemed to develop between the two.

New beauty? Selena Gomez looked very dizzy as she stepped out in style on Sunday for a chic date with a mystery man at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California.

For their outing, the founder of Rare Beauty wore a short white sweat, a long denim skirt in a light wash, nude heels, gold earrings and a few shades of black.

The Same Old Love singer, who wore her long brown locks in loose waves, was holding a camel coat and takeout bag with her scraps.

Her date cut a casual figure in a black t-shirt, a matching baseball cap, light gray shorts, sneakers and Nike socks.

Lunch date: After lunch with a handsome new man, the Only Murders in the Building actress, 30, and her date could be seen chatting as they walked back to their car

Lucky couple: Although the duo didn’t use a visible PDA, she and her handsome acquaintance left the Japanese eatery walking side by side as the chemistry seemingly brewed between the two

Stylish: For their outing, the founder of Rare Beauty wore a short white sweat, a long denim skirt in a light wash, nude heels, gold earrings and a few shades of black

Gomez’s latest sighting comes after she gives a rare glimpse into her dating life on a new episode of her HBO cooking show, Selena + Chef.

While working in the kitchen with guest chef DeVonn Francis, she admitted that the series has caught her eye from potential partners.

“Once a cute guy texted me because he’d seen the show. And then he never took me on a date,” she revealed. ‘I thought, ‘Was that a good thing or a bad thing?’

Radiant: The Same Old Love singer, who wore her long brown locks in loose waves, held a camel coat and takeout bag with her scraps

Cool Guy: Her date looked casual in a black t-shirt, matching baseball cap, light gray shorts, sneakers and Nike socks

Francis, 29, speculated that the “cute guy” never went ahead because he was “intimidated” by the Ice Cream singer.

The Wizards of Waverly Place star replied with, “I get that, thank you.”

While the pair made roast snapper for starters and banana cake for dessert, the host seemed proud of her carving skills and joked, “Oh, am I getting a little cocky?” followed by a quick ‘[Any] baby daddy’s out there?’

Dating: Gomez’s latest sighting comes after she gives a rare glimpse into her dating life on a new episode of her HBO cooking show, Selena + Chef

Her mentor for the episode offered some dating advice to go along with the delicious recipes and told the versatile performer to find a partner who “will meet you where you are.”

The singer of De Una Vez has indicated in the past that she wants to become a wife and mother one day.

On a recent episode of the TATATU series Giving Back Generation, she told friends Raquelle Stevens and Amy Cook, “I want a man and I want that kind of touch.”

She continued, explaining, “I think my love language should be physical touch and service. The older I’ve gotten, the more I appreciate that.’

Text: In a recent episode with guest chef DeVonn Francis, 29, the budding chef revealed that a “nice dude” had texted her after seeing the show but hadn’t asked her

“I went out with someone a little older and it was just so great. It was like being looked after in a certain way. Are like, “Do you feel comfortable? Do you need a blanket?” Just really sweet things.’

“And I was like, ‘I’m fine, I don’t need anything.’ But it was just so nice and I don’t feel like a lot of people are like that anymore.”

The star was recently linked to Giving Back Generation producer Andrea Iervolino, after both were spotted on the same luxury yacht while vacationing in Italy, but US Weekly reports a conversation with a source who claims the two are just friends, but did share that the Selfish Love singer is “dating and keeping her options open with some guys.”