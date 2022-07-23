Selena Gomez looks angelic in white minidress while celebrating 30th birthday with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez celebrated her milestone 30th birthday with her BFF, Taylor Swift, on Friday, July 22.

And the birthday girl herself gave her 338 million Instagram fans and followers a glimpse of her birthday dinner with some adorable photos of the two longtime friends snuggling together at their table.

The Spring Breakers star showed off an elegant white dress for stops in Topanga at the Inn of the Seventh Ray with Taylor, according to just shockedand for another birthday dinner in Malibu at the popular Japanese restaurant Nobu.

The big 3-0: Selena Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday decked out in an angelic white dress she displayed at dinner with friends

One photo showed the two pop stars laughing as Swift gave a thumbs up as the former Disney star sat on her lap with a wrapped gift.

“30, nerdy and dignified,” Gomez gushed in the caption.

In another Instagram photo, Gomez has her left arm around Swift’s neck, as the Evermore star raises three fingers with one hand and a zero with her other hand to represent her boyfriend turning 30.

For an extra touch, Swift jokingly mimicked a startled look on her face, which brought a smile to the birthday girl.

In a third image, the camera shot was pushed closer to the dynamic duo as Swift dropped another ‘three’ and zero’ with her hands, along with another stunned look on her face.

Playful: Swift gave a thumbs up while eating with birthday boy, laughing out loud with a wrapped present on his lap

Funny: Gomez’s birthday dinner included Taylor Swift, who got playful and dropped a “three” and a zero” with her two hands, while jokingly threw a startled look on her face

The two ladies, who have been friends for over 14 years, also brought their A-game when it came to their fashion choices for the festive evening.

Gomez looked angelic in a white mini dress with subtle ruffles and a bell-shaped design.

She also put on a pair of black heels and had her raven locks pulled off her face in a bun, except for a few strands of hair that she let dangle around the frame of her face.

Swift, 32, went with a more country vibe decked out in a brown patterned dress with a v-shaped neckline.

Like her friend, she decided to pull her blonde locks back into a bun, still rocking her bangs in the front.

Droppin’ another 3-0: Dressed in a country brown dress, the Lover singer, 32, turned cute again, reminding Gomez fans that she turned 30 with her hands

“Selena and Taylor looked so cute celebrating together,” an onlooker at the restaurant told me just shocked of the birthday dinner.

In a recent interview, The Heart Wants What It Wants star opened up about turning 30.

“I’m glad I’m getting older,” she said The Hollywood Reporter. “I find that my tolerance for any kind of discomfort, mostly disrespect or whatever, even just unnecessary things — I’m so glad it doesn’t take over anymore.”

The Grand Prairie, Texas resident added, “My emotions are mine and I get to feel them the way I want to feel them. But I’m having a party because I thought, “You know what? All my friends back home are married and have kids, so I’m just going to throw my own party.”