Selena Gomez jokes about attracting ‘future baby daddies’ with her newfound cooking skills

Selena Gomez doesn’t seem willing to make her way into a man’s heart through his stomach, but she hopes her newfound cooking skills can up her game.

The 30-year-old Selena + Chef presenter said on the most recent episode of her cooking show that she was getting attention from potential partners, revealing, “Once a cute guy texted me because he saw the show. And then he never took me on a date. I thought, “Was that a good thing or a bad thing?”‘

Guest chef DeVonn Francis, 29, speculated that the cute kid never continued because he was “intimidated” by the Ice Cream singer.

Skills: Selena Gomez, 30, seems to be hoping the cooking skills she acquires on Selena + Chef could improve her dating game

The Only Murders in the Building star replied, “I understand, thank you.”

While the pair made roast snapper for starters and banana cake for dessert, the host seemed proud of her carving skills and joked, “Oh, am I getting a little cocky?” followed by a quick ‘[Any] baby daddy’s out there?’

Her mentor for the episode offered some dating advice to go along with the delicious recipes and told the versatile performer to find a partner who “will meet you where you are.”

Text: On the August 18 episode featuring guest chef DeVonn Francis, 29, the budding chef revealed that a “nice dude” had texted her after seeing the show but hadn’t asked her

Intimidated: The New York-based chef claimed the potential date fell through because he was “intimidated” by the singer and actress. Selena replied: “I understand, thank you.”

The singer of De Una Vez has indicated in the past that she wants to become a wife and mother one day.

On a recent episode of the TATATU series Giving Back Generation, she told friends Raquelle Stevens and Amy Cook, “I want a man and I want that kind of touch.”

She continued, explaining, “I think my love language should be physical touch and service. The older I’ve gotten, the more I appreciate that.’

Baby Daddy: While the couple made roast snapper for starters and banana cake for dessert, the host joked, “Oh, am I getting a little cocky?” followed by a quick ‘[Any] baby daddy’s out there?’

“I went out with someone a little older and it was just so great. It was like being looked after in a certain way. Are like, “Do you feel comfortable? Do you need a blanket?” Just really sweet things.’

“And I was like, ‘I’m fine, I don’t need anything.’ But it was just so nice and I don’t feel like a lot of people are like that anymore.”

The star was recently linked to Giving Back Generation producer Andrea Iervolino, after both were spotted on the same luxury yacht while vacationing in Italy, but US Weekly reports a source who claims the two are just friends, but did share that the Selfish Love singer is “dating and keeping her options open with some guys.”