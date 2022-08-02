Selena Gomez ‘in talks’ for reboot of Working Girl in role that made Melanie Griffith a star

Selena Gomez has been named as the possible star of a reboot of the classic movie Working Girl.

The 30-year-old is said to be in final talks to star in and produce a reboot of the Oscar-nominated 1980s film.

Melanie Griffith, 64, starred as Tess McGill, a woman with “a head for business and a body for sin” posing as her boss while the warden was recovering from a broken leg.

Selena Gomez, 30, is said to be in talks to lead a reboot of the 80s romantic comedy that made Melanie Griffith, 64, a star

The 1988 hit made over $100 million at the box office and starred alongside Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver and Joan Cusack.

Melanie received a Best Actress nomination and both Sigourney and Joan were honored with the Best Supporting Actress nominations.

The word is that Selena will not only star in the updated version of the story, but will also serve as one of the producers, collaborating with Ilana Pena, who created the Disney+ series Diary of a Future President and served as showrunner. .

The story about an aspiring assistant who impersonates her boss earned some $100 million dollars at the box office and resulted in an Oscar nomination for best actress for Melanie

The film is being produced under the banner of the 20th century and will likely be streamed on Hulu, where Selena can now be seen in season two of the Emmy-nominated crime comedy Only Murders in the Building.

Selena also produces and stars in the HBO reality show Selena + Chef, a pandemic-inspired series in which the incarcerated actress teams up with master chefs to brush up on her cooking. Season four debuts on August 20.

Meanwhile, the Let Somebody Go singer would also work on her climbing skills in preparation for In The Shadow of the Mountain.

Selena will not only star in the updated project, but she will also contribute to her production credentials with a behind-the-scenes role

The film is based on Silvia Vasquez Lavado’s bestseller, about a victim of abuse and neglect in his youth, who in turn found healing and strength in mountaineering.

She’s also signed to star in Spiral, a thriller that follows a former influencer whose addiction to social media causes her body to literally fall apart.

Staying away from social media herself, Selena revealed earlier this year that she hasn’t been online in over four years, but does have staff to look after her media posts. The mental health advocate is the chief information officer of a website called Wondermind, which offers free information from mental health experts.