Selena Gomez gives fans a sneak peek at season four of Selena + Chef while filming in Malibu

Selena Gomez gave fans a taste of the new season of Selena + Chef, which was filmed in the lavish Malibu home, which is also featured on Disney Channel’s hit series Hannah Montana.

As she toured the sprawling beachfront property, the 30-year-old Lose You to Love Me singer beamed as she invited cameras inside as she shouted “welcome to my beach vacation home.”

“I’m currently shooting season four of Selena + Chef. Come in,” the Only Murders in the Building actress.

New digs: Selena Gomez gave fans a first look at the upcoming season of her hit cooking show Selena + Chef, which was filmed in the lavish Malibu home in Hannah Montana

She explained that the change of scenery was so she could spend time in one of her “favorite places” with her friends, including longtime friend Raquelle Stevens.

During the preview of the show, the Disney Channel alum looked blissful as she walked her dog on the sand, made s’mores, and enjoyed a drink outside.

“So it’s almost been a dream to be here,” she gushed at the mansion, before revealing how she and her friends like to watch movies in the living room and just “chill out.”

Exciting: While giving a tour of the sprawling beachfront property, the 30-year-old Lose You to Love Me singer beamed as she invited cameras inside as she shouted “welcome to my beach vacation home.”

“I’m currently shooting season four of Selena + Chef. Come in,’ the Only Murders in the Building actress

In the kitchen: She explained that the change of scenery was so she could spend time in one of her “favorite places” with her friends, including longtime friend Raquelle Stevens

Gomez was enthusiastic: ‘Of course we have a beautiful view. Here, this is kind of our talking circle [pointing to living room chairs.]’

The star then made it clear that her grandparents would also still be appearing in season four before joking about saying “okey dokey” too much “because it’s weak.”

Later, as she struggled to adjust to cooking in a new kitchen, the Wolves crooner shrugged and said, “We didn’t burn anything down, so that’s good.”

Having fun: During the preview of the show, the Disney Channel alum looked blissful walking her dog on the sand, making s’mores and enjoying a drink outside

Cooking nightmares: British chef Gordon Ramsay will also try to teach the singer a new recipe

“So it’s been a dream to be here,” she gushed at the mansion, before revealing how she and her friends like to watch movies in the living room and just “chill out”

The pop star also noted that she is “really intense about lighting” for her TikToks and selfies.

“I couldn’t be more lucky or happy that we filmed season four elsewhere,” she explained. “It was such a beautiful way to change the show.”

Gomez was thrilled to tell her loved ones they had full access to fire pits, surfboards, and a deck to sit on.

Blessed: Gomez was enthusiastic: ‘Of course we have a beautiful view. Here, this is kind of our talking circle [pointing to living room chairs]’

Delicious: Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend can be seen making s’mores

Summer break: The star then made it clear that her grandparents would also be making an appearance in season four before joking about saying ‘okey dokey’ too much ‘because it’s lame’

In November, HBO Max announced that Selena + Chef had been renewed for a fourth season, set to air on August 18.

The show initially premiered last August and has been a hit with viewers since its inception during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking of the news, Gomez revealed that she was looking forward to learning more tips and tricks in the kitchen.

Funny: The star then made it clear that her grandparents would also still be appearing in season four before she joked about saying “okey dokey” too much “because it’s lame”

Having fun: Later, as she struggled to adjust to cooking in a new kitchen, the Wolves crooner shrugged and said, ‘We didn’t burn anything down, so that’s good’

Social media mogul: The pop star also noted that she’s “really intense about lighting” for her TikToks and selfies

“I’m looking forward to another season in the kitchen with some of the world’s best chefs. Hopefully my skills have improved,” she wrote in a statement obtained by Deadline.

The Wolves singer also made it a point to express her excitement for the philanthropic aspects of her show.

“More importantly, we’ve been able to raise money for incredible charitable organizations,” she noted.

“I couldn’t be more lucky or happy that we filmed season four elsewhere,” she explained. ‘It was such a beautiful way to change the show’

Vacation Mode: Gomez loved telling her loved ones they had full access to fire pits, surfboards and a deck to sit on

A Success: In November, HBO Max announced that Selena + Chef had been renewed for a fourth season, set to air on August 18

HBO Max’s Executive Vice President of Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family Programming, Jennifer O’Connell, also released a statement about the show.

“We’re excited to continue this delightful series for season four and even more excited to take it to a new setting,” she said.

She added: “The beach vibes will definitely take it to the next level and we can’t wait to see what recipes Selena and the chefs come up with next!”

The program follows the Disney Channel alum as she meets a professional chef and tries to plan a meal.

The singer also donates $10,000 to a charity of her guest’s choice during each episode.