Selena Gomez enjoys date night with boyfriend Benny Blanco in LA after dishing on their ‘future’

Selena Gomez enjoyed a brief respite from her hectic Emilia Perez press conference on Wednesday when she stepped out in Los Angeles for dinner with Benny Blanco.

The billionaire, 32, and the music producer, 36, were seen leaving San Vicente Bungalows, a members-only club in West Hollywood, with their entourage.

Gomez led the way as she and Blanco exited the exit doors and headed toward the valet.

The cozy sighting comes after Gómez revealed whether or not he sees a ‘future’ with Blanco.

For her night out, Gomez looked effortlessly chic in a black velvet jacket that she wore over a tight-fitting black top.

She paired it with wide leg jeans and shiny patent leather stilettos.

The Disney Channel alum rocked her winged eyeliner and nude lip combo.

As for Blanco, the musician, who has worked with Katy Perry, Rihanna and Gomez’s ex Justin Bieber, wore a button-down blouse with a bold, colorful print.

She finished her eye-catching outfit with burgundy velvet pants and black leather dress shoes.

The couple were joined by two security guards who helped them pass through the fans and photographers waiting outside.

Gómez has been dating Blanco since June 2023, but did not go public with their romance until December.

At the time, she took to Instagram to confirm to her fans that she had been secretly dating Blanco for six months.

Since then, Blanco and Gómez have not been shy about flaunting their relationship in public and online.

She often shares loved-up photos with the Teenage Dream producer and he accompanied her to several major red carpet events, including the 2024 Emmy Awards.

Blanco recently opened up about his ‘crazy’ first date while appearing on Kai Cenat’s Twitch stream on Tuesday.

He revealed that it was Gómez who took the first step.

‘She asked me out. It was crazy, it was crazy. He literally asked me… like we were talking, and then he said, “Do you want dinner?” And I went to dinner and I had no idea,’ he explained.

Blanco said he was not ‘nervous’ about the appointment because he already knew Gómez on a personal and professional level.

‘No (I wasn’t nervous), because I’ve been friends with her for years. “We’ve been friends for over 10 years, maybe 15,” he told Cenat.

‘I met her when she was like a friend. I met her when she was much younger. We’re the same age, but we were talking and then she said, “Oh, let’s go to dinner tomorrow.”

“And I was like, ‘I’m going to this with my friends, why don’t you come hang out with me first and then we’ll go to dinner?’

Blanco said he and Gomez had drinks, but he didn’t immediately realize he was on a date with the Rare Beauty founder.

Gómez has been dating Blanco since June 2023, but did not go public with their romance until December; the couple seen in september

“This is the most secure I’ve ever felt in (a relationship) and I see a future with this person,” Gomez told The Hollywood Reporter this week.

‘I didn’t even realize we were on a date. And she said, “I would have worn something different for this date.” And I was like, “Wait, what? We’re on a date?” I had no idea. “I had no idea we were on a date,” she said.

“She left early because she had to go somewhere to film a video the next day, and then we went out like two days later, and then I was like, ‘I think she likes me.’ And then I literally just kissed her and the rest is history.

He proceeded to gush about Gomez, who he said is his “best friend” who he loves spending “every day” with.

Gómez also recently spoke about the potential of a future with Blanco during a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter which was published on Wednesday.

The actress has had a number of high-profile romances, from fellow Disney Channel star Nick Jonas to her nearly decade-long on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber.

But she said Blanco is the only man who has made her feel “safer.”

The security that Blanco provides has made her feel more comfortable posting photos and videos of them online for her fans to see.

Gómez has been working in the spotlight lately while promoting her new film Emilia Pérez; Gómez seen in the Spanish film.

Gomez told THR this week that making the transition from singing to acting has given her “sanity”; seen on November 19

“And when you put in a little effort, people don’t want to hunt you as much,” Gomez said.

Despite being a top star, Gomez said he still manages to have “a private life” and prefers to hang out with “people who aren’t really in the business much.”

She also joked that she has become an expert at blending in or trying to blend in on date nights by hiding her face behind a scarf to avoid being photographed.

However, Gómez has been in the spotlight lately while promoting her new film Emilia Pérez.

The Spanish-language musical comedy follows a cartel leader (Karla Sofía Gascón) who fakes death to undergo a gender transition to female.

It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to great success, including a joint best actress award for Gómez, Gascon, Zoe Saldana and co-star Adriana Paz.

After a limited release in US and Canadian theaters on November 1, the film bowed on Netflix this Wednesday to a warm response from critics.

Gomez told THR this week that making the transition from singing to acting has given her “sanity.”

She also said that she enjoyed Emilia Pérez’s press tour since the journalists avoided bothering her about her personal life.

“In every interview I’ve done for this film, not a single personal question has been asked, and I’ve wanted to kiss every journalist on the mouth and just say, ‘Thank you, because it was so refreshing,’ and I think ‘It’s a safer space for me,” Gómez said.