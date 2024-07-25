Selena Gomez dresses in a sexy yellow swimsuit alongside boyfriend Benny Blanco as she thanks him for “sharing your life with me” in a sweet post

Selena Gomez is clearly in love with her boyfriend Benny Blanco.

On Wednesday, the Disney Channel alum, 32, took to Instagram to share her favorite photos with the acclaimed music producer, 36.

“Thank you for sharing your life with me today and every day,” Gomez wrote effusively in the caption.

Gomez, who recently sported her boyfriend’s ‘B’ chain necklace, confirmed in December that she and Blanco have been dating since the summer of 2023.

And she proved that they are still together after a year together by sharing nine loving photos with her 425 million followers.

She began the slideshow with a photo of her and Blanco cuddling together on the couch in sportswear.

Gomez then stuck her tongue out at the camera as Blanco hugged her from behind during a date night at Disneyland.

Most notably, the Emmy-nominated star was spotted sunbathing alongside her boyfriend on the deck of a yacht.

Gomez looked incredible in a bright yellow one-piece swimsuit and appeared makeup-free with her long brown hair down.

She included four selfies she took with Blanco while they hung out together over the past year.

One selfie showed a fresh-faced Gomez running errands with Blanco at night while wearing medical masks.

The Only Murders In The Building star closed her performance with two photos of Benny planting a kiss on her cheek.

Her sweet Instagram tribute to Blanco comes just days after her 32nd birthday celebrations on July 22.

During Monday’s birthday festivities in Los Angeles, Gomez was seen sporting a gold necklace with Benny’s B around her neck.

She later uploaded two glamorous selfies to Instagram that gave fans a better look at her jewelry.

Gomez also posed for an outdoor photo while spending time in a tropical destination to celebrate her 32nd birthday.

Balloons reading ‘Happy Birthday Selena’ were placed on some tree trunks, while additional balloons were used as decoration on one side of the deck.

“Thank you so much for your birthday wishes! I am so grateful and forever thankful. 32,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

In the comments section, Blanco gushed, “I got the hottest girl in the game wearing my chain,” referring to her B necklace.

The necklace was a lowercase B studded with micro diamonds and hung from a gold chain.

She wore a yellow summer dress with her chocolate brown hair down in soft waves and light makeup for her celebration.

Blanco shared his own loving tribute to Selena on her birthday.

The Rare Beauty founder received birthday wishes from the record producer, as well as other celebrities and close friends, including Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Blanco took to her Instagram feed to share a picture that showed the couple cuddling up together while lying in a large, comfortable bed.

The photo appeared to be a behind-the-scenes snap that was taken during the set of the 2019 music video for the song I Can’t Get Enough, which also featured J Balvin and Tainy.

He could be seen wearing a furry inflatable bear costume as Selena wrapped her arms around Benny in a loving hug.

Blanco also uploaded a photo of the Wizards of Waverly Place star flashing a cheerful smile at the camera while holding a teddy bear in her arms.

The music artist wrote in the caption: “I used to play a teddy bear in your music video and now I get to be a teddy bear in real life… Happy birthday bb! I love you!”

Shortly after Blanco posted the birthday post, Gomez shared her response in the comments section, writing, “I love you,” followed by a teddy bear emoji.

Earlier this month, the lovebirds revealed who said “I love you” first and also shared who is the “strongest” in bed while taking a quiz for a TikTok video.

At one point, the stars were asked who the “big spoon” was, and in response, Blanco sweetly wrapped his arms around Selena.

Gómez gave a special greeting to her boyfriend Benny Blanco on his 32nd birthday

As for who said “I love you” first, Gomez pointed to herself as she uttered the word “I.”

When asked who was the “most romantic,” the actress offered an uncertain gesture with her hand while the record producer pointed to himself.

Gomez publicly confirmed she was dating Blanco in December, telling her Instagram followers: “He is absolutely everything to me in my heart.”

She also revealed at the time that they had already been together for six months.