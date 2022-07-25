Selena Gomez dances the night away in white dress as she celebrates 30th birthday party with friends

Selena Gomez enjoyed a lot of dancing and socializing with her friends as she celebrated her 30th birthday this weekend.

However, the singer and actress chose to let her friends share the fun on their social media accounts as she chose to keep it to herself.

The Spring Breakers star looked overjoyed in photos and videos posted on Instagram on Saturday showing her in a gorgeous cream-colored feather-lined dress.

Birthday Girl: Selena Gomez stunned in a cream sequined dress and a feather skirt as she partied with friends at her 30th birthday party this weekend

Selena was beaming from ear to ear in a cute photo posted by Harmony Tividad of the band Girlpool.

Her dress was decorated with shiny sequins, and a sleeveless pocket dress was decorated with a high collar.

The elegant ensemble was enhanced with fluffy white feathers along the skirt.

Selena wore her dark hair tied back and fanned out over her shoulders, highlighting her modest earrings and her striking cat eye makeup.

Beauty: Selena wore her dark hair tied back and fanned out over her shoulders, highlighting her modest earrings and her striking cat-eye makeup

In a video posted to Tividad’s Instagram Stories, Selena closed her eyes and danced slowly using only her arms, before appearing to become self-conscious and laugh heartily.

Although several attendees shared photos and videos from the bash online, Selena was mostly a mystery.

Fellow pop star Camila Cabello posted an adorable photo of a cake with a picture of Selena’s childhood on Barny printed on it.

“I love ub**** @selenagomez happy bday,” she wrote, though it wasn’t clear if she was attending the party.

The event featured beautiful black and white portraits of the guests and several friends posted beautiful photos of Selena taken for the party.

Among those in attendance was Francia Raisa, the close friend of the Wizards Of Waverly Place star, who famously donated one of her kidneys to Selena, who suffers from lupus.

Francia looked stunning in a strappy black halter dress that barely covered her bust.

She highlighted the form-fitting ensemble in a mirror selfie with some of her friends.

Selena spent some time with her close friend Taylor Swift earlier in the weekend, although she didn’t appear to have attended the party festivities.

The birthday boy gave her 338 million Instagram followers a glimpse of her birthday dinner with adorable photos of the two sitting at the table together.

The former Disney Channel star flaunted an elegant white dress for stops in Topanga at the Inn of the Seventh Ray with Taylor, according to just shockedand for another birthday dinner in Malibu at the popular Japanese restaurant Nobu.

One photo showed the two pop stars laughing as Swift gave a thumbs up as the former Disney star sat on her lap with a wrapped gift.

“30, nerdy and dignified,” Gomez gushed in the caption.

In another Instagram photo, the Only Murders In The Building star has her left arm around Swift’s neck, while the Evermore star holds up three fingers with one hand and a zero with her other hand to represent her boyfriend turning 30.

For an extra touch, Swift jokingly mimicked a startled look on her face, which brought a smile to the birthday girl.

In a third image, the camera shot was pushed closer to the dynamic duo as Swift dropped another “three” and “zero” with her hands, along with another stunned look on her face.

The two ladies, who have been friends for over 14 years, also brought their A-game when it came to their fashion choices for the festive evening.

Gomez looked angelic in a white mini dress with subtle ruffles and a bell-shaped design.

She also put on a pair of black heels and had her raven locks pulled off her face in a bun, except for a few strands of hair that she let dangle around the frame of her face.

Swift, 32, went with a more country vibe with a red patterned dress with a plunging neckline.

Like her friend, she pulled her blonde locks back into a bun, still rocking her bangs in the front.

“Selena and Taylor looked so cute celebrating together,” an onlooker at the restaurant said of the birthday dinner.

In a recent interview, The Heart Wants What It Wants star opened up about turning 30.

“I’m glad I’m getting older,” she said The Hollywood Reporter. “I find that my tolerance for any kind of discomfort, mostly disrespect or whatever, even just unnecessary things — I’m so glad it doesn’t take over anymore.”

The Grand Prairie, Texas resident added, “My emotions are mine and I get to feel them the way I want to feel them. But I’m having a party because I thought, “You know what? All my friends back home are married and have kids, so I’m just going to throw my own party.”