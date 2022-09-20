Selena Gomez breaks down in tears in My Mind And Me docu

Selena Gomez becomes vulnerable in a new documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me, which sheds many tears throughout the film and gives fans a glimpse into her personal struggles.

The 30-year-old singer and actress reflects on her journey through childhood fame and the most challenging moments of her young career.

The Apple Original Film is described by director Alek Keshishian as “a six-year labor of love, a breakthrough, every breath,” writes a preview of the film.

After years of being in the spotlight, the former Wizards of Waverly Place star is acquiring an unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new high, an unexpected twist pulls her into the darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.

Over the past six years, Gomez has had her share of media attention. Gomez went through a very public split with singer Justin Bieber in 2013, and signed up at The Meadows rehab center in 2014. She continued to be an advocate for mental health awareness, including through her Rare Impact Fund.

In 2017, the entrepreneur revealed that she had undergone a kidney transplant as a result of Lupus.

“I don’t think I made the right decisions because I didn’t accept it,” the former Disney star recalled. chronic pain and anxiety.

‘That is extremely selfish, and at the same time simply unnecessary. I’m not really proud of that.’

After her kidney transplant, she found comfort in Bieber’s arms, only to split for good in early 2018.

At the time, a source revealed: “Selena is just trying to make peace with Justin after her illness.”

The activist has spoken candidly about her struggles with mental health over the years.

“I know firsthand how scary and lonely it can be to deal with anxiety and depression alone at a young age,” she wrote.

“Had I heard about my mental health sooner—in school I learned so much about my condition that I learned about other subjects—my journey could have been very different.

Raw: AFI Fest 2022 runs November 2-6 in Los Angeles. The Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me World Premiere will take place at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood

The world needs to know that mental health matters. It’s just as important as your physical health, and I wish we could all recognize that, not just in words, but in our actions.”

This year she received a Grammy nomination for her first all-Spanish EP and an Emmy nomination for her role in the critically acclaimed series Only Murders in the Building, in which she stars with Steve Martin and Martin Short.

AFI Fest 2022 will run November 2-6 in Los Angeles. The Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me World Premiere will take place at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.