Selena Gomez blows out the candles on her birthday cake with friends and rumored new beau in Italy

Selena Gomez looked happier than ever as she blew a chocolate birthday cake during her vacation on the Amalfi Coast while surrounded by the beautiful scenery of the Amalfi Coast and her loved ones.

After enjoying a nice Italian dinner at the Torre Normanna Restaurant after she recently turned 30 on July 22, the Only Murders in the Building actress danced the night away with friends and her alleged boyfriend, Italian film producer Andrea Iervolino.

She and her possible new love interest, who at one point kissed her head as they hugged, even shared a dance as she showed her moves in a form-fitting ivory dress.

The birthday boy wore an elegant one-shoulder party dress to keep ringing as she turned 30. Her hair was styled in a chic updo, showing a pair of large gold earrings.

The talented actress was seen with an excited expression on her face while holding a delicious looking chocolate cake. She was later seen blowing out candles on another three-layer cake topped with an assortment of fruit.

Her notorious beau stood beside her after she blew out the candles to help her cut the tasty dessert.

One photo showed her potential beauty cheering her on while making a birthday wish. Another photo caught the producer holding Selena in a loving embrace.

Surrounded by her loved ones and closest friends, the singer decided to keep the festivities going by dancing to some tunes with a cocktail in hand.

Before landing on the Amalfi Coast, the former Disney Channel actress recently celebrated her 30th birthday with a previous party with her famous friends such as longtime bestie Taylor Swift.

