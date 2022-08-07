Selena Gomez and rumoured new beau Andrea Iervolino enjoy a romantic boat ride in Positano

They enjoyed the sun during a luxury Italian getaway.

And Selena Gomez looked happier than ever as she joined her new beau, Andrea Iervolino, for a romantic boat trip in the quaint fishing village of Positano.

The 30-year-old singer, who recently shared her desire to become a mother, beamed as the Italian-Canadian film producer, 34, helped her board the waiting ship.

Outing: Selena Gomez, 30, beamed as she and her new beau, Andrea Iervolino, 34, took a romantic boat trip on Saturday in the quaint Italian village of Positano.

Selena nailed summer chic when she slipped into a lime green terry two-piece set consisting of a quarter-zip pullover and loose-fitting shorts.

She dressed up her casual ensemble with a pair of nude loafers and carried her luggage in a Louis Vuitton bag.

Her dark brown locks were pulled into a sleek, low bun while she shielded her eyes with stylish sunglasses and added gold earrings.

Andrea opted for a blue linen shirt with smart white trousers framed with gold Ray Bans.

The singer, and her possible new love interest, seemed to be having the time of their lives on the Amalfi Coast.

The romantic boat ride comes after Selena enjoyed a delicious Italian dinner at the Torre Normanna Restaurant after she recently turned 30 on July 22, while the actress danced the night away with friends and Andrea.

Selena spoke about her plans for the future on an episode of Return generation which was released Friday.

The singer discussed several topics during the sit-down, including her mental health and her relationship with social media.

The Only Murders In The Building star then made it a point to share how she looked forward to starting a family in the future.

Selena started the conversation by saying outright what she planned to do in the next few years.

The Disney Channel alum stated, “I hope to be married and become a mother.”

The artist then stated that she was looking forward to parting with her high profile career in favor of or doing charitable work.

“I’m going to get tired of all this eventually, so I’m probably going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before making peace,” she said.

Selena was previously in a relationship with Nick Jonas and she appeared in the music video for the Jonas Brothers song Burnin’ Up.

She then began an on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber that began in 2010.

The hitmaker dated figures like Zedd and The Weeknd throughout much of the 2010s.

The actress eventually ended the relationship with the Baby singer for good in 2018.

Gomez then wrote a song titled Lose You to Love Me, which was reportedly about her relationship with Bieber.

The 28-year-old songwriter then tied the knot with his now-wife, Hailey Baldwin.

A source recently spoke to Entertainment tonight and noted that although the singer was single, she was doing well.

Selena is not dating anyone in particular at the moment. She’s more open to love, but also very focused on herself and her job right now,” they said.

The insider also pointed out that Gomez was “in a very healthy place.” She feels fantastic and very mentally, physically and emotionally healthy.’

Future plans: ‘I hope to get married and become a mother,’ said Selena shortly after her birthday